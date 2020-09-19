Left Menu
Apple Watch Series 5 vs SE: A tough choice after discounts

The most noticeable difference is arguably the Always-On Retina Display on Apple Watch Series 5 which gives it a lot of advantage over the cheaper SE version since this nifty feature was an important part of the day-to-day usage of many users.

19-09-2020
The Always-On display on Apple Watch 5 could be the game-changer.

Apple has recently expanded its Watch lineup with a cheaper SE version along with the flagship Series 6. The Apple Watch SE GPS model is priced starting at USD 279 while the GPS + Celular model is priced at USD 329.

This pricing opens up the Apple Watch lineup to new customers but given that a new flagship series watch was also launched alongside, the previous generation Apple Watch Series 5 has seen attractive discounts on various retailers.

Apple Watch 5 is available for USD 300 on Walmart, placing it in direct competition of the cheaper SE model.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs SE

Apple has not strayed far away in terms of design and both the watches look similar to each other and are available in identical sizes. In terms of performance as well there isn't much difference since both the watches are powered by an S5 processor and similar batteries.

The most noticeable difference is arguably the Always-On Retina Display on Apple Watch Series 5 which gives it a lot of advantage over the cheaper SE version since this nifty feature was an important part of the day-to-day usage of many users. Apple Watch Series 5 also boasts ECG capabilities on top of doing everything that it cheaper sibling can do.

Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, comes with the latest motion sensors and features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and altimeter as the Apple Watch Series 6. Despite being the budget alternative, it still boasts the performance upgrades offered through the updated watchOS 7 operating system. This also includes watch faces that are specifically designed for its wearer's needs, sleep tracking, low-range VO2 Max, language translation, and an automatic hand-washing detector - a feature that's extremely handy during the pandemic.

Many of these features would be available on Apple Watch Series 5 as well after upgrading it to watchOS 7 so it is really just about the newer sensors which undoubtedly make a difference but not a very noticeable one in day-to-day usage. The Always-On display on Watch 5 could be the game-changer and it clearly wins over the cheaper SE model but users would need to wait for offers on their favorite colors which could be a deal-breaker if you immediately need a watch.

