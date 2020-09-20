Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's ByteDance seeks $60 bln TikTok valuation in U.S. deal -Bloomberg News

China's ByteDance Ltd is seeking a valuation of $60 billion for TikTok as Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc take stakes in the short-video app's business to address U.S. security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Oracle will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global and store all its U.S. user data in its cloud to comply with U.S. national security requirements, the companies said on Saturday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:28 IST
China's ByteDance seeks $60 bln TikTok valuation in U.S. deal -Bloomberg News
File Photo

China's ByteDance Ltd is seeking a valuation of $60 billion for TikTok as Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc take stakes in the short-video app's business to address U.S. security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Oracle will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global and store all its U.S. user data in its cloud to comply with U.S. national security requirements, the companies said on Saturday. Retail giant Walmart said it would take a 7.5% stake. The two companies would pay a combined $12 billion for their stakes if they agree to a $60 billion asking price, Bloomberg reported. https://bloom.bg/33H3rT6

ByteDance, TikTok, Oracle and Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. The final valuation had not been set as the companies worked out the equity structure and measures for data security, the Bloomberg report added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he supported a deal in principle would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier executive order for China's ByteDance to divest the video app. ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday that it would block new downloads and updates to the app from Sunday.

U.S. officials had expressed concern that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app were being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Watershed moment in Indian agriculture history, says PM Modi after Parliament clears two farm bills.

Watershed moment in Indian agriculture history, says PM Modi after Parliament clears two farm bills....

PSBs report frauds worth over Rs 19,964 cr in Apr-Jun, says RBI

Public sector banks PSBs reported frauds worth over Rs 19,964 crore in total 2,867 cases during the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, according to a reply to an RTI query. The countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI saw...

Mamata postpones North Bengal visit by eight days

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her review meetings in north Bengal by eight days, as the meteorological department predicted heavy rain in several parts of the state over the next few days, a government notificatio...

Unemployment, 'corporatisation of agriculture', handling of COVID pandemic key issues in Bihar polls: Tejashwi

With the Centre rolling out a slew of development projects for Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said grandiose PR exercises are a poor substitute for governance, and the real issues in the elections wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020