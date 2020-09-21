TECNO Set to Change the Game in Sub-9K Smartphone Segment with the New SPARK 6 Air Variant

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) variant comes with segment first offerings of 6000 mAh battery, 7” display & 64GB bigger storage at just INR 8699 • The first sale of TECNO SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) starts from 25th September, 2020 on Amazon (https://rb.gy/v8a5ow )​ TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today rolled out a powerful new variant of the SPARK 6 Air. The SPARK series has seen a steadfast growth supplemented by TECNO’s ‘India-first’ strategy of introducing segment first features that will enable the brand to consolidate its position among top smartphone players in the sub-10k segment. And with the SPARK 6 Air new (3GB + 64GB) variant, TECNO continues to do what they do the best. SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) brings in unique combination of category defining features such as massive 6000 mAh battery with standby time of 30 days, 7” display, 13MP Triple rear camera and a bigger 64GB internal storage which can be expanded to 1TB with memory card, and priced aggressively at INR 8,699. The features and the price point make it a stellar offering in the sub 9K segment.

TECNO SPARK 6 Air is now available in three variants - 2GB RAM + 32 GB storage at Rs 7,999; 3GB RAM +32GB storage at Rs 8,499 and 3GB RAM +64GB at Rs. 8699. The new 64GB variant smartphone will be available on Amazon India starting from 25th September, 2020. SPARK 6 Air (3+64) will be available in three colours of Comet black, Ocean blue & Cloud white. All TECNO smartphones come with one-time free screen replacement offer.

Key USP’s of SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64 GB) includes: • Gigantic Battery Housing a jumbo 6000 mAh battery, the new SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) provides a standby of 716 hours, calling 37 hours, Internet and Wi-Fi 21 hours, Music 134 hours, game 19 hours and video playback 23 hours You can get upto 4 days of battery backup with this big 6000mAh battery. • Bigger Storage The new SPARK 6 Air variant, runs on a Helio A25, Octa Core 1.8 Ghz processor, providing a smooth and seamless movie watching, video watching, audio listening experience. It houses a 3GB RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB which is expandable up to 1 TB with its non-hybrid triple card slot.

• BIG Display for an immersive viewing experience The SPARK 6 Air provides a segment first gigantic 7" Dot Notch HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. The 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1640 HD Resolution makes it the apt device for watching videos, reading, and browsing. The 480 nits brightness accentuates the brightness in sunlight. • Superlative Camera Performance The SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) boasts of a Triple Rear AI Camera with 13 MP Primary Sensor with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash, enabling one to capture brighter & clearer pictures. The Bokeh Mode, AI Scene Detection, Slow Motion videos, and AI HDR Mode, altogether enhances the smartphone photography experience. It also comes loaded with additional features like Document Scan, AI Body Shaping, Beauty Mode and Google lens. The 8 MP AI Selfie Camera with dual front flash captures the perfect selfie in low light. • Tightened security Armed with a fast and secure Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0, the new SPARK 6 Air, enables one to keep their data safe and secure. The Smart fingerprint sensor performs functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms. The Face Unlock 2.0 tightens the security on your smartphone by preventing the smartphone from getting unlocked with eyes closed.

• Unique Audio Sharing Feature The new SPARK 6 Air boasts of a unique audio sharing feature that enables one to connect 2 Bluetooth earphones and 3 Bluetooth Speakers simultaneously. About TECNO Mobile TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://tecno-mobile.in/home/#/