Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ford India launches special Sport Edition of Endeavour SUV at Rs 35.10 lakh

The Endeavour Sport will also offer Ford's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass at no additional cost, it said adding owners of the new Endeavour Sport will be able to perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app. The latest offering from Ford India comes with a 2-litre BS VI-compliant engine, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:01 IST
Ford India launches special Sport Edition of Endeavour SUV at Rs 35.10 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ford India on Tuesday launched a special Sport Edition of its Endeavour SUV, priced at Rs 35.10 lakh with several design enhancements and additional safety features. Featuring a dozen impressive exterior changes, the Ford Endeavour Sport will be the new top-trim variant in the Ford Endeavour vehicle lineup, available with an all-wheel-drive or 4X4 driveline, the company said in a release.

The Ford Endeavour Sport comes with additional safety features such as up to seven airbags, active noise cancellation, parallel park assist and connectivity with FordPass. The Endeavour Sport will also offer Ford's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass at no additional cost, it said adding owners of the new Endeavour Sport will be able to perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app.

The latest offering from Ford India comes with a 2-litre BS VI-compliant engine, it said. All variants of Ford Endeavour come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that communicates with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application, the car maker said in the release.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India building collapse death toll climbs to 20, 2nd day search underway

Rescue workers and sniffer dogs scoured the ruins of a collapsed apartment building looking for any sign of life on Tuesday, as the death toll climbed to 20 a day after the disaster struck in Bhiwandi town on the northeast outskirts of Mumb...

Rajya Sabha passes Indian Institute of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill to declare five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology IIITs as institutions of national importance. The Bill--Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws Amendment Bill, 2020...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe breathes easier after second wave wipeouts

Europes stock markets clawed back some ground on Tuesday, a day after rising second waves of the coronavirus epidemic caused the regions biggest wipeout since June and drover investors back to government bonds.Conditions were still choppy. ...

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 recoveries recorded in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

India has registered over 1 lakh COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day recoveries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. According to a MoHFW statement, the total number of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020