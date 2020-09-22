Ford India launches special Sport Edition of Endeavour SUV at Rs 35.10 lakh

Ford India on Tuesday launched a special Sport Edition of its Endeavour SUV, priced at Rs 35.10 lakh with several design enhancements and additional safety features. Featuring a dozen impressive exterior changes, the Ford Endeavour Sport will be the new top-trim variant in the Ford Endeavour vehicle lineup, available with an all-wheel-drive or 4X4 driveline, the company said in a release.

The Ford Endeavour Sport comes with additional safety features such as up to seven airbags, active noise cancellation, parallel park assist and connectivity with FordPass. The Endeavour Sport will also offer Ford's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass at no additional cost, it said adding owners of the new Endeavour Sport will be able to perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPass app.

The latest offering from Ford India comes with a 2-litre BS VI-compliant engine, it said. All variants of Ford Endeavour come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that communicates with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPassTM smartphone application, the car maker said in the release.