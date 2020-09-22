Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Huami on Tuesday launched two new smartwatches- the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2. Both the watches come with AMOLED display and similar health monitoring functions such as heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring.

The Amazfit GTR 2 Sports Edition carries a price tag of CNY 999 and the Classic Edition is priced at CNY 1,099. The Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999. Both the smartwatches will go on sale on September 23 in mainland China.

Amazfit GTR 2

The Amazfit GTR 2 boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display with 454x454 resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The Classic Edition sports a stainless steel body with a leather band and the Sports Edition comes with an aluminum alloy metal body and a silicone strap.

Coming to health and fitness monitoring features, the watch offers 12 professional sport modes including treadmill, climbing, walking, swimming, running, etc. The watch integrates Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Health Assessment System to analyze daily activity, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring, BioTracker 2 PPG sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring. There is a new sleep engine called SomnusCare that works with the blood oxygen engine to analyze breathing quality during sleep.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is fuelled by a 471mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days in the daily use mode and 38 days in basic watch mode (Bluetooth, heart rate monitor and other functions are turned off). For wireless connectivity, you get NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz, built-in GPS+GLONASS.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 348x442-pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating.

It comes with 12 professional sports modes such as walking, running, swimming, climbing and skiing, etc. with a promise to provide 90 modes in the future. Health monitoring features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, PAI, sleep analyzer, etc.

The smartwatch packs a 246mAh battery that lasts up to a week in the daily use mode and 20-days in basic watch mode. Other watch functions include weather forecast, Bluetooth calling, app notifications, sedentary reminders, find my phone, to name a few.