Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

The Amazfit GTR 2 boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display with 454x454 resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The Classic Edition sports a stainless steel body with a leather band and the Sports Edition comes with an aluminum alloy metal body and a silicone strap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:09 IST
Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China
Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2.

Huami on Tuesday launched two new smartwatches- the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2. Both the watches come with AMOLED display and similar health monitoring functions such as heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring.

The Amazfit GTR 2 Sports Edition carries a price tag of CNY 999 and the Classic Edition is priced at CNY 1,099. The Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999. Both the smartwatches will go on sale on September 23 in mainland China.

Amazfit GTR 2

The Amazfit GTR 2 boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display with 454x454 resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The Classic Edition sports a stainless steel body with a leather band and the Sports Edition comes with an aluminum alloy metal body and a silicone strap.

Coming to health and fitness monitoring features, the watch offers 12 professional sport modes including treadmill, climbing, walking, swimming, running, etc. The watch integrates Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Health Assessment System to analyze daily activity, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring, BioTracker 2 PPG sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring. There is a new sleep engine called SomnusCare that works with the blood oxygen engine to analyze breathing quality during sleep.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is fuelled by a 471mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days in the daily use mode and 38 days in basic watch mode (Bluetooth, heart rate monitor and other functions are turned off). For wireless connectivity, you get NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz, built-in GPS+GLONASS.

Amazfit GTS 2

The Amazfit GTS 2 has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 348x442-pixels and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating.

It comes with 12 professional sports modes such as walking, running, swimming, climbing and skiing, etc. with a promise to provide 90 modes in the future. Health monitoring features include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, PAI, sleep analyzer, etc.

The smartwatch packs a 246mAh battery that lasts up to a week in the daily use mode and 20-days in basic watch mode. Other watch functions include weather forecast, Bluetooth calling, app notifications, sedentary reminders, find my phone, to name a few.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India has highest recoveries in world, says Union Health Ministry

India has reported the highest rate of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, which has crossed 80 per cent-mark, said Union Health Ministry here on Tuesday. Addressing the Health Ministry press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Rajesh Bhushan...

CIL says CMPDI is its integral part, won't be separated

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said CMPDI is an integral part of the coal behemoth and will not be separated from it. CMPDI is an in-house planner and guide for coal-producing arms of Coal India Ltd CIL and will play an important role in pursui...

Post-paid tariff war: Jio unveils JioPostpaid Plus with entertainment, int'l roaming, other benefits

After unleashing a price war in mobile tariffs and fibre-broadband services, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio on Tuesday unveiled postpaid plans, bundling up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney ...

UPDATE 2-TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020