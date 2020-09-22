Google for Startups Accelerator India welcomes fourth batch

The Google for Startups (GFS) Accelerator India, a three-month mentorship and support program for startups that utilize cutting-edge technologies to solve India's most pressing problems, has selected 20 startups for its fourth class.

From getting access to Google teams and tech guidance on projects to leadership workshop and networking opportunities at industry engagements, the GFS Accelerator India program will provide these selected startups with 3 months of mentorship and support from Google's network of internal and external mentors.

In a blog post, Google said, "Since 2015, GFS Accelerator has mentored over 600 startups and accelerated over 60, which have collectively gone on to raise over USD700 million in funding and played a key role in making India the second largest startup ecosystem in the world. This mission is more important than ever right now, when this ecosystem faces unprecedented odds."

"And so we have devoted this year to single-mindedly focusing on helping startups tide over the next 18-24 months, when the effects of the pandemic will be felt the strongest."

The latest edition of the GFS Accelerator India program comprises startups across key areas requiring innovation such as education, retail, mental health and wellness, healthtech, fintech and agritech, to name a few. The latest batch includes the following startups:

AntWak BharatAgri BlackLight Games Dcoder Factors.ai Foxy.in Gram Power InnerHour Leher Lokal Math Buddy Mera Cashier Mosaic Wellness myHQ Navia Life Care Orowealth Virohan Wellthy Therapeutics Womaniya ZeoAuto

In view of the COVID-19-induced disruptions, the fourth batch of GFS Accelerator India will have 20 startups, instead of a usual batch size of 10. Over 600 applicants were screened for the program.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has upended life as we know it and startups in the early stages of their journeys, with little to no cushion to keep them going, have become among the most vulnerable to the economic crises around the world," Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, GFS Accelerator wrote in the post.