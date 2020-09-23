Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upload your coronavirus test results, German app users urged

The Corona Warn App, launched 100 days ago, has been downloaded more than 18 million times - more than all other similar apps across Europe combined that use Bluetooth technology to assess an individual's risk of catching COVID-19. Yet only 5,000 app users who have tested positive - or half the total - have actually taken the steps needed to trigger exposure notifications to their contacts, Health Minister Jens Spahn told a news conference.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:22 IST
Upload your coronavirus test results, German app users urged
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister on Wednesday urged users of a smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections to upload positive test results into the system, so that others at risk get a timely warning. The Corona Warn App, launched 100 days ago, has been downloaded more than 18 million times - more than all other similar apps across Europe combined that use Bluetooth technology to assess an individual's risk of catching COVID-19.

Yet only 5,000 app users who have tested positive - or half the total - have actually taken the steps needed to trigger exposure notifications to their contacts, Health Minister Jens Spahn told a news conference. Most are calling a hotline, while few are directly uploading their results via their phone - reflecting lingering fears that people's identity will be revealed despite the app's privacy protections.

"Please use the app, if you test positive, to inform those you have been in touch with," Spahn told reporters. Despite the relatively high public support for the app, designed by Deutsche Telekom and SAP, there is little evidence so far that it has contributed meaningfully to curbing the pandemic.

Still, the government is backing the Corona Warn App as a supplement to manual contact tracing to contain infection numbers that are rising in Germany, albeit more slowly than in other European countries. Work is continuing to digitally automate the task of uploading of lab test results, with the consent of users. A symptom tracker to help users figure out whether they may have COVID-19 will be added in October, said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer at SAP.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Surat-based doctor, who removed his oxygen support to help

A Surat-based doctor who risked his life by removing his oxygen support to intubate another elderly patient while being treated for a respiratory failure is off ECMO support in a city hospital where he was shifted and breathing naturally. M...

Major fall in COVID-19 cases under home isolation in Delhi for 1st time since Aug last week

The number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi who are in home isolation fell on Tuesday by nearly 750 compared to the previous day, the decline being recorded after nearly a month of a steady rise in such cases, according to official data. Howev...

CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times on final day of bidding

Computer Age Management Services initial public offer was subscribed 46.85 times so far on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,09,50,796 shares against the offer s...

BMS calls for redrafting Industrial Relations Code

RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Wednesday urged the government to redraft the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, saying it would create strife in the industrial sector as many provisions are against the workers. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020