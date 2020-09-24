Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop ultra-low-cost device for age-related hearing loss

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have designed an ultra-low-cost hearing aid that could be built with cheaply available open-source parts, an innovation that can help hundreds of millions of older people worldwide who can't afford existing forms of the sound amplifying device.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:09 IST
Scientists develop ultra-low-cost device for age-related hearing loss
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have designed an ultra-low-cost hearing aid that could be built with cheaply available open-source parts, an innovation that can help hundreds of millions of older people worldwide who can't afford existing forms of the sound amplifying device. "The challenge we set for ourselves was to build a minimalist hearing aid, determine how good it would be and ask how useful it would be to the millions of people who could use it," said study co-author M. Saad Bhamla, an assistant professor in the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US. The prototype, known as LoCHAid and described in the journal PLOS ONE, is expected to meet most of the targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for hearing aids aimed at mild-to-moderate age-related hearing loss, the researchers said. According to the scientists, modern hearing aids use digital signal processors to adjust sound, and are relatively expensive and power hungry. So they decided to build their device using less expensive electronic filters to shape the frequency response. The researchers said this approach was standard on hearing aids before the processors became widely available.

"Taking a standard such as linear gain response and shaping it using filters dramatically reduces the cost and the effort required for programming," said Soham Sinha, another co-author of the study, who was born in semi-rural India and is a long-term user of hearing aid technology. "I was born with hearing loss and didn't get hearing aids until I was in high school," said Sinha, who worked on the project while at Georgia Institute of Technology, and at Stanford University in the US. "This project represented for me an opportunity to learn what I could do to help others who may be in the same situation as me but not have the resources to obtain hearing aids," he added.

According to Bhamla, the electronic components of the LoCHAid cost less than one USD if purchased in bulk, but that doesn't include assembly or distribution costs. The scientists said its relatively large size allows for low-tech assembly and even do-it-yourself production and repair. Bhamla said the prototype uses a 3D-printed case and is powered by common AA or lithium ion coin-cell batteries designed to keep costs as low as possible. He said the device could be sold online or over-the-counter with focus on older adults. "When we talk about hearing aids, even the lowest of technology is quite high in price for people in many parts of the world," said Vinaya Manchaiah, another co-author of the study. "We may not need to have the best technology or the best device in order to provide value and a good experience in hearing," he added.

However, the researchers said the device's large size, an inability to adjust frequency ranges, and an expected lifetime of just a year and a half, are some of its drawbacks. They added that the cost of batteries is often a hidden burden for hearing aid users, and the AA batteries are expected to last up to three weeks, which is still an improvement from the four to five day life expectancy of common zinc-air batteries in current hearing aids. "We have shown that it is possible to build a hearing aid for less than the price of a cup of coffee. This is a first step, a platform technology, and we've shown that low cost doesn't have to mean low quality," Bhamla said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-'We're a tech company': Russia's Sberbank bets big on strategy shift

Sberbank, Russias dominant lender, is planning one of the biggest reinventions in its 179-year history as it seeks to join the likes of Apple and Google in the global pantheon of Big Tech.The company, which is dropping the word bank from it...

Ex-US Rep from Florida under federal campaign finance probe

The US Justice Department is investigating a former Florida Congresswoman accused of spending at least USD 50,000 of campaign money on vacations and restaurant and luxury hotel bills. The federal departments Public Integrity Section is look...

Demi Moore to headline Amazon series 'Dirty Diana'

Actor Demi Moore will lead Amazons upcoming series Dirty Diana, based on the QCode podcast of the same name. Moore, who voice starred in the podcast, will reprise her role for the series adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Shana...

Rugby-Massive local demand for Lions tickets: South Africa Rugby

South Africa Rugby said on Thursday it could have sold its local ticket allocation for next years tests against the British Irish Lions three times over such was the demand. SA Rugby held an online ballot for local fans to register their i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020