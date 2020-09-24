Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways extends pact with IIT-Kanpur to facilitate research on railway modernisation

"IIT-Kanpur today (on Thursday) announced the extension of their MoU with the Indian Railways to encourage state-of-the-art collaborative research for modernisation of railway infrastructure and efficient utilisation of its scientific assets through the CRR," IIT-Kanpur said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:29 IST
Indian Railways extends pact with IIT-Kanpur to facilitate research on railway modernisation
Representative image

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur on Thursday said Indian Railways has extended its pact with the institute for research on railway infrastructure modernization

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will facilitate research in the core areas of the electric locomotive, locomotive control, and communication systems, traction installation, and driver interface systems, among others, through the Centre for Railway Research (CRR) at IIT-Kanpur. "IIT-Kanpur today (on Thursday) announced the extension of their MoU with the Indian Railways to encourage state-of-the-art collaborative research for modernization of railway infrastructure and efficient utilization of its scientific assets through the CRR," IIT-Kanpur said in a statement. Located at IIT-Kanpur's electrical engineering department, CRR works in the domain of locomotive research and propulsion technologies and associated electronics with the aim of developing a robust infrastructure driven by innovation, equipped with the latest technology and operated by trained staff, it said

IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said, "The collaboration with Indian Railways will play a crucial role in modernizing the system through the productive utilization of cutting-edge technologies in the areas of electronics, sensor networks, internet of things, power electronics, and electrical safety."

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak unveils new wage top-up scheme to save COVID-hit jobs in UK

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday unveiled a new COVID-19 emergency Jobs Support Scheme, which will see the government top-up wages of workers covering up to two-thirds of their hours for the next six months. In a statement to the House...

Cricket-Australian batting hero and 'true entertainer' Dean Jones dies at 59

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, died from cardiac arrest on Thursday aged 59, prompting emotional tributes from the prime minister and fellow players. Jones won the World Cup w...

RITES bags Rs 206 crore contract for road over bridges in AP

Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Thursday it has been awarded a turnkey contract worth Rs 205.85 crore for construction of road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh. The order covers the construction of four roads over bridges in replacement o...

Fire at ONGC Hazira plant snaps supplies, co diverts gas from Uran to meet shortfall

A fire at Indias top oil and gas producer ONGCs gas processing facility near Surat in Gujarat on Thursday snapped fuel supplies to power and fertilizer companies but the company is diverting gas from other fields to make up for the shortfal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020