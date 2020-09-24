Indian Railways extends pact with IIT-Kanpur to facilitate research on railway modernisation

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur on Thursday said Indian Railways has extended its pact with the institute for research on railway infrastructure modernization

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will facilitate research in the core areas of the electric locomotive, locomotive control, and communication systems, traction installation, and driver interface systems, among others, through the Centre for Railway Research (CRR) at IIT-Kanpur. "IIT-Kanpur today (on Thursday) announced the extension of their MoU with the Indian Railways to encourage state-of-the-art collaborative research for modernization of railway infrastructure and efficient utilization of its scientific assets through the CRR," IIT-Kanpur said in a statement. Located at IIT-Kanpur's electrical engineering department, CRR works in the domain of locomotive research and propulsion technologies and associated electronics with the aim of developing a robust infrastructure driven by innovation, equipped with the latest technology and operated by trained staff, it said

IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said, "The collaboration with Indian Railways will play a crucial role in modernizing the system through the productive utilization of cutting-edge technologies in the areas of electronics, sensor networks, internet of things, power electronics, and electrical safety."