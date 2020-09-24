A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar (self-sufficient). With the advent of new-age startups pivoting and bringing solutions for COVID 19, the Indian Med Tech Industry saw a lot of boost and support. Many Indian Startups aced the aspirational AtmaNirbhar game and are supporting India with their innovation. Let's look at a few of these startups.

1. Nocca Robotics: An incubatee company of IIT Kanpur launched a high-flow oxygen therapy device to help in the treatment of coronavirus-positive patients, and reduce the chances of them having to undergo painful intubation procedures to help them breathe. 2. Chakra Innovation: IIT-Delhi's incubated startup Chakr innovation has recently come up with 'Chakr DeCoV' that will help decontaminate N95 masks. Chakr DeCoV has been designed with an innovative decontamination mechanism and it appears in a form of a cabinet, inside which masks can be placed.

3. Thinkerbell Labs: Bengaluru-based startup, Thinkerbell Labs has received a grant by the Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH), an initiative by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for developing 'Chakravyuh', a product that helps to collect and analyze real-time data on COVID-19. 4. Minion Labs: Bengaluru-based Energy Analytics startup MinionLabs, has introduced a new product 'MinionLabs UV Saaph' - a disinfectant machine that can sterilise the surface of anything in less than 10 minutes. Designed in the shape of a microwave, MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard has a disinfection chamber with a total capacity of 28 litres. It provides 360-degree exposure of ultraviolet-C (UVC) to the objects placed inside the cabinet to sanitize them. The UVC light technology kills 99.99% of SARS-COV-2, and other pathogens like germs, bacteria and fungicides.

5. Marut Dronetech: They have developed two types of drones that are being used by the Telangana government and various departments across the state. The drones are being deployed for spraying disinfectant in public spaces to prevent the coronavirus. They can disinfect 50 times more area than what can be done using traditional methods. (ANI)