Left Menu
Development News Edition

A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar (self-sufficient). With the advent of new-age startups pivoting and bringing solutions for COVID 19, the Indian Med Tech Industry saw a lot of boost and support. Many Indian Startups aced the aspirational AtmaNirbhar game and are supporting India with their innovation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:14 IST
A look at few Indian startups acing AtmaNirbhar game in Indian Med Tech Industry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, where there is an urgent need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar (self-sufficient). With the advent of new-age startups pivoting and bringing solutions for COVID 19, the Indian Med Tech Industry saw a lot of boost and support. Many Indian Startups aced the aspirational AtmaNirbhar game and are supporting India with their innovation. Let's look at a few of these startups.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when there is a need for innovation in the medical industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian startups to innovate and become AtmaNirbhar. In the pandemic, startups stepped up to innovate and find solutions that can help India fight the COVID 19 battle. This led to a lot of disruption in the Indian medical industry. With the advent of new-age startups pivoting and bringing solutions for COVID 19, the Indian Med Tech Industry saw a lot of boost and support. Many Indian Startups aced the aspirational AtmaNirbharga me and are supporting India with their innovation. Let's look at a few of these startups.

1. Nocca Robotics: An incubatee company of IIT Kanpur launched a high-flow oxygen therapy device to help in the treatment of coronavirus-positive patients, and reduce the chances of them having to undergo painful intubation procedures to help them breathe. 2. Chakra Innovation: IIT-Delhi's incubated startup Chakr innovation has recently come up with 'Chakr DeCoV' that will help decontaminate N95 masks. Chakr DeCoV has been designed with an innovative decontamination mechanism and it appears in a form of a cabinet, inside which masks can be placed.

3. Thinkerbell Labs: Bengaluru-based startup, Thinkerbell Labs has received a grant by the Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis (CAWACH), an initiative by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for developing 'Chakravyuh', a product that helps to collect and analyze real-time data on COVID-19. 4. Minion Labs: Bengaluru-based Energy Analytics startup MinionLabs, has introduced a new product 'MinionLabs UV Saaph' - a disinfectant machine that can sterilise the surface of anything in less than 10 minutes. Designed in the shape of a microwave, MinionLabs UV Saaph Standard has a disinfection chamber with a total capacity of 28 litres. It provides 360-degree exposure of ultraviolet-C (UVC) to the objects placed inside the cabinet to sanitize them. The UVC light technology kills 99.99% of SARS-COV-2, and other pathogens like germs, bacteria and fungicides.

5. Marut Dronetech: They have developed two types of drones that are being used by the Telangana government and various departments across the state. The drones are being deployed for spraying disinfectant in public spaces to prevent the coronavirus. They can disinfect 50 times more area than what can be done using traditional methods. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Primary healthcare focus area of govt: Kant

Primary healthcare is the governments focus area where it is taking steps to provide quality medical facilities at the grassroots level, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday. &#160; &#160; &#160; In a virtual interaction with Pudu...

Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid power struggle

Polands ruling party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members, a top party member said Thursday. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in parliamen...

Sri Lanka suspends Japanese-funded rail project over costs

Sri Lanka has suspended a 1.5 billion Japanese-funded light rail project for the capital Colombo, citing financial problems, a government official said on Thursday. The project, meant to ease congestion in the city, was being financed throu...

UK is preparing human rights sanctions against Belarus

Britain is preparing sanctions on individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Belarus, working with the United States and Canada to hold President Alexander Lukashenko and his government to account. Foreign Secretary Domini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020