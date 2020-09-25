Luna: Amazon's new cloud gaming service for Fire TV, PC, and Mac devices

Amazon has launched a new cloud gaming service called Luna. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the new service makes it easy to stream high-quality, immersive games directly from the cloud to the screens, without lengthy downloads or updates.

Luna is available in the U.S. and interested customers can request early access to the service. Initially, it will be available on Fire TV, PC, Mac and web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon.

The service users can subscribe to the Luna+ game channel that includes action games such as Resident Evil 7, Control and Panzer Dragoon; adventure games like A Plague Tale: Innocence and The Surge 2; platformers like Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair and Iconoclasts; and fan favorites like GRID, ABZU and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

During the early access period, Luna+ is being offered for USD5.99/month and will add more titles over time. Further, Luna+ subscribers can stream on two devices simultaneously at up to 1080p at 60fps with support for 4K streaming coming soon for select titles.

In addition to the Luna+ channel, Amazon has also launched a Ubisoft game channel that will give players access to new titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, the same day they release. Subscribers will have access to their favorite Ubisoft titles in up to 4K resolution.

Furthermore, the service users can watch popular Twitch streams directly from Luna and go from watching to instant playing on Luna.

While gamers can play Luna with a keyboard and mouse, a Bluetooth game controller, Amazon has launched a new Alexa-enabled Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology.that prioritizes un-interrupted wifi for lower latency gaming. The new controller connects directly to cloud servers and enables players to easily switch between screens- such as Fire TV to mobile phones.

During early access, the Luna Controller will be available for USD49.99.