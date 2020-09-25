Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook critics start rival, independent 'oversight board'

The group says Facebook is taking too long to set up its oversight panel, which they argue is too limited in its scope and autonomy. The critics, who include early investor Roger McNamee, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Shoshana Zuboff, author of “Surveillance Capitalism,” are warning that Facebook is already being used to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election and are calling for “proper independent scrutiny” of the company.

PTI | Oakland | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:35 IST
Facebook critics start rival, independent 'oversight board'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of prominent Facebook critics, including one of the social network's early investors and a journalist facing jail time in the Philippines, are launching their version of an "oversight board" to rival the company's own. The group says Facebook is taking too long to set up its oversight panel, which they argue is too limited in its scope and autonomy.

The critics, who include early investor Roger McNamee, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Shoshana Zuboff, author of "Surveillance Capitalism," are warning that Facebook is already being used to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election and are calling for "proper independent scrutiny" of the company. The group, however, has no authority over Facebook and it is not an actual "board." Rather, the group says it was started to sound the alarm about Facebook's role in the coming election.

The announcement Friday comes a day after Facebook said its own, quasi-independent oversight board, which has faced numerous delays since the company announced its creation in 2018, will launch in October. Facebook's own panel is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech. It will be empowered to make binding rulings on whether posts or ads violate the company's rules. Any other findings it makes will be considered "guidance" by Facebook.

Its 20 members, which will eventually grow to 40, include a former prime minister of Denmark, the former editor-in-chief of the Guardian newspaper, along with legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists, such as Tawakkol Karmanm, a Nobel Laureate and journalist from Yemen, and Julie Owono, a digital rights advocate. The first four board members were directly chosen by Facebook. Those four then worked with Facebook to select additional members. Facebook also pays the board members' salaries.

The critic-launched group, meanwhile, also includes Toomas Henrik Ilves, a former president of Estonia, Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, Rashad Robinson, the president Colour of Change and Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project. There's also Ressa, CEO of the news site Rappler, who's been critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and was convicted of libel and sentenced to jail in June in a decision called a major blow to press freedom in the country. She has been an outspoken critic of Facebook, and said in August that "the tech platforms have created a system where lies laced with anger and hate spread faster than facts." Guardian journalist and Facebook critic Carole Cadwalladr, who helped set up the group, said its goal is "to provide platform to amplify the voices that need to be counterbalancing Facebook's denials and disclaimers." "It's very noticeable that Facebook's oversight board didn't ask anybody who has been loudly critical of the platform," she said.

In a statement Thursday, Facebook said it "ran a year-long global consultation to set up the Oversight Board as a long-lasting institution that will provide binding, independent oversight over some of our hardest content decisions." The members, the company added, were selected "for their deep experience in a diverse range of issues. This new effort is mostly longtime critics creating a new channel for existing criticisms."(AP) RUP.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU Council president Michel out of quarantine

European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week. Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possibl...

Farmers stage 'panchayats' against farm bills on Delhi-UP border; traffic hit in Noida, Ghaziabad

Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its rail roko agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.We have decided to extend our agi...

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020