Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch.

Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of the upcoming fitness band and the smartwatch have been leaked.

In a fresh leak, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the maximum retail price (MRP) of the Mi Band 5 will be Rs 2,999, further suggesting that the final price of the device could be Rs 2,499.

The price mentioned above matches a leak from early September when images of an alleged retail box of the Mi Band 5 surfaced online. The box with 'India's No.1 Wearable Brand' label revealed that the fitness tracker will carry the MRP of Rs 2,999.

Image Credit: Twitter (@RahilKh47720611)

As for the specifications, The Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display and offers 24-hour smart heart rate and sleep monitoring. It supports multiple sports modes such as Yoga and pool swimming, personal activity intelligence, guided breathing exercises and women's health tracking.

Further, the leaker has suggested that the Mi Watch Revolve, Xiaomi's upcoming smartwatch in India, will carry the MRP of Rs 10,999 and it could be priced lower than Rs 9,999. The smartwatch, known as Mi Watch Color in China, features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and several health monitoring features including a heart-rate monitor and sleep tracker.