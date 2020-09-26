Left Menu
Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 pre-order and availability dates leaked

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:29 IST
Google is gearing up to unveil its two new flagship smartphones- the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, on September 30. A fresh leak has suggested that pre-orders for both the phones would open up the same day they are announced, but buyers will have to wait even longer for their release.

According to popular leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5 will be offered in Just Black and Subtle Sage (green) color options and will be available for purchase on October 15. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G will be released on November 19 in Just Black shade while its Clearly White color variant will be available in 2021, if not canceled altogether.

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5: Specs and Price (leaked)

As per recent leaks, both Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core chipset which integrates Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System to deliver 5G connectivity (mmWave, sub-6) and uninterrupted gameplay.

Pixel 5 is said to boast a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted at the back of the phone. As for cameras, the phone will have a dual rear camera module comprising a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 107-degrees field-of-view (FOV).

The Google Pixel 5 is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast-charging and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field-of-view. It will carry a price tag of EUR 629 for the 8GB+128GB storage model.

The Pixel 4a 5G is confirmed to be priced at USD499/EUR499 for the 128GB storage model. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Australia.

