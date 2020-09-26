Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei P Smart 2021 debuts in Europe; boasts 6.67-inch display, Kirin 710A SoC

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:44 IST
Huawei P Smart 2021 debuts in Europe; boasts 6.67-inch display, Kirin 710A SoC

Huawei has launched a new P-series smartphone in the European market. The Huawei P Smart 2021 comes with an FHD+ punch-hole display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 will be offered in Crush Green, Blush Gold, Midnight Black color option and carries a price tag of EUR 229. The phone will go on sale in October in select European markets.

Huawei P Smart 2021: Specs

Display

The Huawei P Smart 2021 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone features a Huawei Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and comes with pre-installed Huawei AppGallery instead of Google Play Store.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 38.2 hours of 4G calls and 12 hours of 4G web surfing on a single charge. It supports 22.5W super-fast charging technology that allows for 2 hours of video watching with just 10 minutes of charging.

Camera

The quad-camera setup on the phone includes a 48MP with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2 MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity

For connectivity, the phone offers 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type C, a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FRENCH OPEN 2020: Serena wants more; Djokovic under scrutiny

Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title at age 17 and now that shes pushing 40, shes still making it to the late stages of major tournaments. Impressive as that might be, its not enough for her. She wants a 24th Grand Slam singles tr...

It's 'now or never' for ex-Trump aides weighing speaking out

Elizabeth Neumann wrestled with the decision for weeks. She worried about the backlash, the impact it would have on her career, potential threats to her family. But the former Department of Homeland Security official, who had resigned in Ap...

BJP doubles number of spokespersons, more women in office-bearers' list

Increasing its focus on messaging and communication, the BJP on Saturday doubled its number of spokespersons in the newly formed team of party chief J P Nadda, with inclusion of leaders from all sections of society, religions and regions of...

Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg

One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg. Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mnchengladbac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020