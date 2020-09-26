Huawei P Smart 2021 debuts in Europe; boasts 6.67-inch display, Kirin 710A SoC

Huawei has launched a new P-series smartphone in the European market. The Huawei P Smart 2021 comes with an FHD+ punch-hole display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 will be offered in Crush Green, Blush Gold, Midnight Black color option and carries a price tag of EUR 229. The phone will go on sale in October in select European markets.

Huawei P Smart 2021: Specs

Display

The Huawei P Smart 2021 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone features a Huawei Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 and comes with pre-installed Huawei AppGallery instead of Google Play Store.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 38.2 hours of 4G calls and 12 hours of 4G web surfing on a single charge. It supports 22.5W super-fast charging technology that allows for 2 hours of video watching with just 10 minutes of charging.

Camera

The quad-camera setup on the phone includes a 48MP with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2 MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity

For connectivity, the phone offers 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type C, a 3.5 mm headphone jack.