Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner c and b Chakravarthy 36 Jonny Bairstow b Cummins 5 Manish Pandey c and b Russell 51 Wriddhiman Saha run out 30 Mohammad Nabi not out 11 Abhishek Sharma not out 2 Extras: (b-2, lb-2, w-3) 7 Total: 142/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 24-1, 59-2, 121-3, 138-4.