Mayank Agarwal smashed a scintillating 50-ball 106 while skipper KL Rahul made a 54-ball 69 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 223 for two against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL encounter here on Sunday. Brief Scores: Kings XI Punjab: 223 for 2 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 106, KL Rahul 69; Ankit Rajpoot 1/39).

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:17 IST
Mayank, Rahul power KXIP to 223 for 2 against RR
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mayank Agarwal smashed a scintillating 50-ball 106 while skipper KL Rahul made a 54-ball 69 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 223 for two against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL encounter here on Sunday. Mayank and Rahul shared a massive 183-run opening stand off 99 balls and after both were back in the hut, Nicolas Pooran (25 off 8) and Glenn Maxwell (13 off 9) provided the late charge.

Put into bat, Mayank knocked the daylight out of Rajasthan attack, smashing seven sixes and 10 fours, while Rahul had seven hits to the fence and one maximum in his innings. For Rajasthan, pacer Ankit Rajpoot (1/39) was the only bowler to go for under 10 runs an over. Tom Curran (1/44) took the other wicket to fall.

Earlier, Rajasthan made two changes, bringing in Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot in place of Yash Jaiswal and David Miller, while Punjab fielded the same playing XI. Brief Scores: Kings XI Punjab: 223 for 2 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 106, KL Rahul 69; Ankit Rajpoot 1/39).

