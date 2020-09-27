SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 23:27 IST
Rajasthan Royals Innings:Jos Buttler c Sarfaraz Khan b Cottrell 4Steven Smith c Shami b Neesham 50Sanju Samson c Rahul b Shami 85Rahul Tewatia c Mayank Agarwal b Shami 53Robin Uthappa c Pooran b Shami 9Jofra Archer not out 13Riyan Parag b M Ashwin 0Tom Curran not out 4Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8Total (6 wkts, 19.3 Overs) 226Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 100-2, 161-3, 203-4, 222-5, 222-6
Bowler: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-52-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-53-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-34-0, James Neesham 4-0-40-1, Murugan Ashwin 1.3-0-16-1, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-0.
