Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dramz Global LLC Announces Its Global Video Streaming App vRockk

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India In its endeavor to create a social media platform with a difference that rewards the content creators, Dramz Global LLC an international software conglomerate with its teams across the globe announces the launch of its video streaming app vRockk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:17 IST
Dramz Global LLC Announces Its Global Video Streaming App vRockk
Representative image

Business Wire India In its endeavor to create a social media platform with a difference that rewards the content creators, Dramz Global LLC an international software conglomerate with its teams across the globe announces the launch of its video streaming app rock. The company looks forward to a dignified presence all over the world. rock is a social media connectivity platform for video creation and streaming. The platform aims to work together with the content creators and to ensure the ethical, visual, and production quality of the content. The vision is simple, to bring all the talent from all facets of life to the limelight and to make sure they are recognized for their efforts; rewarded for their skills, and become celebrities in their own right.

Aesthetic design, user-friendly interface will make this app easy to navigate and use. While the lucrative gifts and coin system will help vloggers and content creators to generate a stream of revenue from within the app. vRockk has a simplified monetary system for end-user where they can receive gifts and ultimately encash those gifts. The team behind the development and launch of vRockk is an international one with a background in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and India. Global exposure has empowered the team to understand the audience in different regions of the world and the app features are developed accordingly to offer superior experiences to the people from all parts of the globe. The app will be initially launched in 50 countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The Tech-savvy team of Dramz Global LLC. is geared to achieve excellence by offering and engaging experience to end-users. The continuous development and enhancement of the app ensure that exciting features are offered with every major update. The Vision of the company is to put the content creators at the forefront. It's reflected in the tagline of the company that says "Together". The company is together with the content creator to highlight their talent and promote them. They are the stars of rock. The app is available for download from Google Play starting the evening of 26th September 2020. The iOS version is currently in a testing phase and will be launched in the coming days.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring resolution against farm bills in C'garh House: CM

Terming the passage of three farm bills in Parliament unconstitutional, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said a resolution opposing them will be brought in the next session of the Assembly. Addressing a press conference ...

President Kovind gives assent to 3 contentious farm bills

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers especially in Punjab and Haryana. According to a gazette notification, the President gave assent to three bills The Farm...

Alapan Bandopadhyay new West Bengal chief secretary

Alapan Bandopadhyay was named as the new chief secretary of West Bengal on Monday. Bandopadhyay, who is at present the state home secretary, will join his new posting on October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.He will take over the n...

Do you have sufficient isolation wards for those who surrender after bail expiry: HC asks

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked prison authorities whether they have a sufficient number of isolation wards to accommodate all prisoners who would surrender if the bail extension orders issued by it are recalled. The high court sought ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020