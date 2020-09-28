Left Menu
Xiaomi expands Mi TV LUX series; adds Lux 82-inch, Lux 82-inch Pro models

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:42 IST

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has introduced the Mi TV LUX 82-inch and Mi TV LUX 82-inch Pro models to its Mi TV LUX series. Both variants support OLED display, Dolby Vision, and all HDR standards.

The Mi TV Lux 82-inch Pro model carries a price tag of CNY49,999 (approx. Rs 5,41,800) and will go on sale on October 21 in mainland China. On the other hand, the Mi TV Lux 82-inch model is priced at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,08,000) and is available for purchase starting from today.

Mi TV LUX 82-inch Pro

The Mi TV LUX 82-inch Pro model features an 82-inch 8K OLED display with 7680 x 4320-pixel resolution, quantum dot technology and Mini LED segmented backlight system It offers 82000nits of peak brightness, a contrast ratio as high as 400000:1 and a 98% P3 color gamut for breathtaking color representation.

Under the hood, it features Novatek 72685 quad-core processor paired with Mali-G51 GPU, 4GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 8K TV supports 5G, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and boots MIUI for TV.

For connectivity, the Mi TV LUX 82-inch Pro offers WiFi 2.4GHz/5GHz; Bluetooth 5.0; IR Blaster; 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1x DTMB, 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x Optical fiber and 1 x 5G-SIM port. Further, it comes with an in-box NFC remote control that allows users to cast video from their smartphones.

Mi TV LUX 82-inch

The Mi TV LUX 82-inch offers a 4K OLED display with 3840 x 2160 resolution, 1000 nits peak brightness and supports DCI-P3 93% color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek MT9650 quad-core processor coupled with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 4G of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The 4k TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Connectivity options onboard the device include dual-frequency WiFi; Bluetooth 5.0; IR Blaster; three HDMI ports, two USB, one Ethernet port, one Optical fiber and four mic.

The Mi TV LUX 82-inch does not support 5G.

