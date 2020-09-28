RCB score 201 for 3 vs MI
Half centuries from AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt padikkal took Royal Challengers Bangalore to 201 for 3 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter on Monday. De Villiers scored 55 off 24 balls while Finch (52 off 35 balls) and Padikkal (54 off 40 balls) aso contributed handsomely.
For MI, Trent Boult got 2 for 34 and Rahul Chahar got the other wicket. Brief Scores: RCB 201/3 (AB de Villiers 55 NO off 24 balls, AAron Finch 52 off 35 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 54 off 40 balls, Trent Boult 2/34) vs MI.
