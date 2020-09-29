Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung, Microsoft collaborate to accelerate 5G deployment in enterprises

The partnership will involve the deployment of Samsung's virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN), virtualized Core, and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies on Microsoft Azure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 08:41 IST
Samsung, Microsoft collaborate to accelerate 5G deployment in enterprises
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Samsung said Tuesday it is collaborating with Microsoft to advance the virtualization of 5G end-to-end solutions. The partnership aims to drive innovation to accelerate the deployment of private 5G networks for their mutual customers in enterprises including retail, manufacturing and entertainment via a cloud-based approach.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "We're excited to be working with Microsoft to help enterprises transform the way they operate through next-generation communications."

"Combining Samsung's virtualized 5G solutions and Microsoft Azure cloud, we look forward to delivering a best-in-class 5G solution that advances opportunities in the private network sector. Through this collaboration, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in 5G and beyond."

The partnership will involve the deployment of Samsung's virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN), virtualized Core, and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies on Microsoft Azure.

The combination of Samsung's fully-virtualized 5G end-to-end solutions on Azure will enable new solutions and vast improvements in the scalability and flexibility of networks for mobile operators and enterprises.

"Microsoft is pleased to work with Samsung to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in enterprises. The combination of Microsoft Azure and Samsung's virtualized 5G offerings will enable new solutions and lower the barriers to entry for private 5G networks for our mutual customers," said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, Microsoft Corp.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

'World's best cricket league': Jay Shah after RCB-MI thriller

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI highlighted as to how the Indian Premier League IPL has become the best cricket competition in the world by producing thrilling matches day in and day out. His remark...

MLA hostel in Mumbai evacuated after bomb scare

An MLA hostel in south Mumbai was evacuated after the city police received a phone call about a bomb being placed in the building, an official said on Tuesday. However, no bomb was found after a search in the premises and the phone call tur...

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 hits India; price starts at Rs 17,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 in India. Touted as the entertainment powerhouse, the new tablet comes with a sleek design, a 10.4-inch display, 7,040mAh battery and quad speakers.Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is availabl...

Over 35 pc world's ships recycled in Alang: Union Shipping Minister

By By Amit Kumar Alang is world largest ship recycling industry and more than 35 per cent of worlds ships are recycled in Alang itself, said Union Minister for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya.Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, Alang is famous for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020