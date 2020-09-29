Samsung, Microsoft collaborate to accelerate 5G deployment in enterprises

Samsung said Tuesday it is collaborating with Microsoft to advance the virtualization of 5G end-to-end solutions. The partnership aims to drive innovation to accelerate the deployment of private 5G networks for their mutual customers in enterprises including retail, manufacturing and entertainment via a cloud-based approach.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "We're excited to be working with Microsoft to help enterprises transform the way they operate through next-generation communications."

"Combining Samsung's virtualized 5G solutions and Microsoft Azure cloud, we look forward to delivering a best-in-class 5G solution that advances opportunities in the private network sector. Through this collaboration, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in 5G and beyond."

The partnership will involve the deployment of Samsung's virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN), virtualized Core, and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies on Microsoft Azure.

The combination of Samsung's fully-virtualized 5G end-to-end solutions on Azure will enable new solutions and vast improvements in the scalability and flexibility of networks for mobile operators and enterprises.

"Microsoft is pleased to work with Samsung to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in enterprises. The combination of Microsoft Azure and Samsung's virtualized 5G offerings will enable new solutions and lower the barriers to entry for private 5G networks for our mutual customers," said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators, Microsoft Corp.