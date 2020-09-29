LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event
Launched in July 2020, the LG UltraGear (model 27GN950) is the world's first 4K 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 09:56 IST
LG Electronics is organizing an e-sport event on October 3 to showcase the performance of its gaming monitor 'LG UltraGear'. The online tournament, LG UltraGear Face-Off, will kick off at 16:00 (EDT) and will be live-streamed on the company's global YouTube channel and Ultragear's official Twitch channel.
At the e-sport event, a total of 20 prominent gamers from Twitch will play Valorant, the popular free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter (FPS) from Riot Games, on LG UltraGear gaming monitors.
LG UltraGear checks all the boxes for a superb gaming experience, boasting the picture quality, features and 1ms response time that serious gamers demand. LG UltraGear FACE-OFF tournament is an opportunity to bring together players and fans from around the world simultaneously showcasing the impressive technology that makes esports even more enjoyable.
Launched in July 2020, the LG UltraGear (model 27GN950) is the world's first 4K 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.
With VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, it can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color. The gaming monitor packs graphic compatibility functions including 'G-SYNC Compatible' and 'AMD FreeSync Premium Pro' that minimize screen breakup to provide the best gaming experience.
- READ MORE ON:
- LG UltraGear Face-Off
- LG UltraGear
- LG gaming monitor