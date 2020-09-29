Left Menu
LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event

Updated: 29-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 09:56 IST
LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics is organizing an e-sport event on October 3 to showcase the performance of its gaming monitor 'LG UltraGear'. The online tournament, LG UltraGear Face-Off, will kick off at 16:00 (EDT) and will be live-streamed on the company's global YouTube channel and Ultragear's official Twitch channel.

At the e-sport event, a total of 20 prominent gamers from Twitch will play Valorant, the popular free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person shooter (FPS) from Riot Games, on LG UltraGear gaming monitors.

LG UltraGear checks all the boxes for a superb gaming experience, boasting the picture quality, features and 1ms response time that serious gamers demand. LG UltraGear FACE-OFF tournament is an opportunity to bring together players and fans from around the world simultaneously showcasing the impressive technology that makes esports even more enjoyable.

Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Launched in July 2020, the LG UltraGear (model 27GN950) is the world's first 4K 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

With VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, it can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color. The gaming monitor packs graphic compatibility functions including 'G-SYNC Compatible' and 'AMD FreeSync Premium Pro' that minimize screen breakup to provide the best gaming experience.

