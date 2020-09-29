Left Menu
OneUI 2.1 update brings new camera features to Galaxy M31 / M21

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:04 IST
OneUI 2.1 update brings new camera features to Galaxy M31 / M21
Galaxy M31. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 smartphones in India. The latest update brings new camera features, performance improvements and September 2020 security patch to both the phones.

The Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 update is arriving with version number M215FXXU2ATI9 on the Galaxy M21 and needs a little over 1.2GB free space on the device. On the other hand, the Galaxy M31 users will be receiving the update with version number M315FXXU2ATIB and is nearly 490MB in size.

Galaxy M21 update/Image Credit: Samsung Community

Here's what the new update brings to both the phones:

Changelog

  • New camera features - My Filters, Single Take, Night Hyperlapse
  • Overall stability of functions improved
  • The security of your device has been improved
  • Security patch level: 1 September 2020

Galaxy M31 update/ Image Credit: Samsung Community

The Singe Take feature produces up to 10 different outputs- 7 photos and 3 videos with just one take while 'My Filters' allows users to take filters from any photo and apply them to new photos to create stylish effects. The Night Hyperlapse feature gives the ability to shoot videos with long exposure-style captures in low-light conditions.

The Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super Amoled Infinity-U display, octa-core processor, a 64MP quad-camera setup and 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support whereas the Galaxy M21 sports a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display, 48MP triple camera setup and 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W USB Type-C fast charging.

