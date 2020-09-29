Honor Watch GS Pro coming to India on Oct 8: Specs and expected price

Honor's latest rugged smartwatch, the Watch GS Pro, which made its debut earlier this month in Europe is now prepping up for India launch. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the teaser image on Twitter, according to which the smartwatch will be launched on October 8 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale in India.

In Europe, the Honor Watch GS Pro carries a price tag of EUR 249.99 (approx. Rs. 21,600) while it is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India. The smartwatch will be offered in Charcoal Black, Marl White and Camo Blue color options.

Honor Watch GS Pro: Specs and features

The rugged watch comes with a MIL-STD-810G rating to withstand extreme environmental conditions including temperature shock, rain, solar radiation, low pressure etc. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED color display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and two side function buttons.

Under the hood, the Honor Watch GS Pro features Huawei Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It packs a 790mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 25 days, 100 hours on power-saving mode with GPS on and 14 days under heavy usage scenario.

Coming to the health and wellness monitoring features, the Honor Watch GS Pro offers more than 100 workout modes and supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring and all-night sleep tracking (Huawei TruSleep). It comes with a SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level and also supports stress measurement, guided breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking.

Furthermore, the smartwatch has built-in dual satellite navigation systems, GPS and GLONASS, speaker and microphone to make or receive calls via Bluetooth, notifications for calls, messages and social media apps, remote music control and a smartphone camera trigger.