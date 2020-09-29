Here's a list of top companies helping in social commerce boom in India

Left Menu
29-09-2020
Social media has emerged beyond just a networking tool but it has also become a platform for the Direct to Consumer (D2C) segment and the key drivers enabling Social Commerce in India. There are nearly 200 million active social media users in India currently, and the number is expected to grow to around 370 million by 2022. Categories such as fashion, consumer healthcare, baby products, food and beverage industry, financial services, beauty, personal care, and women care are gaining prominence on social networking sites.

In India, social media platforms are an important part of a shopping journey for millennials and more. Not only buyers but sellers also are attracted to social media to get more customers. A majority of consumers purchase products due to social media recommendations. Hence, Social commerce is a next-generation trend that will reshape the future of commerce. Here is the list of platforms that are enabling the Social Commerce boom in India.

1. Shiprocket - It is an e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs. With 20 courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. The platform also helps such small sellers with its variety of services from Website developments, Live tracking of package, packaging solution, and act as a fulfillment partner to its sellers right from where the order is placed to customer doorstep.

2. Meesho - An Indian-origin social commerce platform that enables small businesses and individuals to start their online stores via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and aims to soothe some of the WhatsApp commerce pain points by moving much of the buying experience to its dedicated mobile shopping app.

3. Facebook - The tech giant is a powerhouse for advertising and virtual goods with 500 million people using the service to communicate and share information with their friends. Post the launch of Shops on Facebook; it enabled businesses to display and sell products on the platform. The move comes as small businesses around the world have been using social media for such purposes but in an unorganised manner.

This is an interesting place to play in by allowing users will have the ability to directly contact a business using either Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or Instagram Direct Message to ask questions or track orders and deliveries. The biggest e-commerce use of Facebook thus far has been to drive traffic back to their websites through ads, or by posting deals or new products on Facebook.

4. Instagram - The Facebook-owned picture and video-sharing social networking service that allows users to upload media, which can be edited with filters and organised with tags and location information and shared among users across countries. Instagram has been proven to be a very good medium for sellers across geographies and sectors for selling products. Be it a food lover, fashion enthusiast, Handicrafts artist, or a painter, Instagram has generated business for both small and big sellers by providing a platform with millions of reach.

5. Glowroad - It is the most reseller app in India. It is a social selling platform that provides earning opportunities for Indian women and small businesses. It also provides an opportunity for graduate students to start their own business and earn money. With 6 million resellers across 2000+ cities, Glowroad gives user access to a virtual shop, millions of products from trusted suppliers, payments, and shipping facilities thereby making a hassle-free experience for its users. (ANI)

