Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines accuses Facebook of censoring pro-government content

Roque also questioned Facebook's partnership with local fact-checkers Rappler and Vera Files, online news organizations that he said were critical of the Duterte government. "We need new policies to level the playing field on Facebook," Roque said, adding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has called for regulation of online content.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST
Philippines accuses Facebook of censoring pro-government content
Image Credit: Flickr

The Philippines accused Facebook on Tuesday of censoring pro-government content which it said was tantamount to curtailing freedom of speech and called for new measures to regulate the social media giant to "level the playing field". In the Southeast Asian country, President Rodrigo Duterte has been bolstered by establishing a powerful support base on social media platforms like Facebook, a factor that was instrumental in his election victory in 2016.

But Facebook last week dismantled a network of accounts that originated from China and the Philippines for engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behaviour", including one that Manila says it supports for its anti-communism stance. The takedown drew the ire of Duterte who warned Facebook on Monday night that it should explain what its purpose is in his country if it wants to continue to operate.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte would not shut down Facebook, but he wants to understand how it regulates content in the Philippines where 65% percent of its 107 million people are users. Platforms like Facebook have become political battlegrounds in the Philippines, but the Duterte administration has denied allegations that it has allowed the abuse and manipulation of social media by its supporters to harass or discredit opponents. Roque also questioned Facebook's partnership with local fact-checkers Rappler and Vera Files, online news organizations that he said were critical of the Duterte government.

"We need new policies to level the playing field on Facebook," Roque said, adding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has called for regulation of online content. Facebook and Rappler did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Vera Files declined to comment.

Facebook has been under fire in recent years for its lax approach to fake news reports, state-backed disinformation campaigns and violent content spread on its services, prompting calls for new regulations around the world. Following such criticism, Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize "trustworthy" news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

500 years ago, another epidemic swept Mexico: smallpox

There were mass cremations of bodies entire families died and the inhabitants of the city, afraid to pull their bodies out, simply collapsed their homes on top of them to bury them on the spot. The scene, beyond even the current coronavirus...

Portugal donates 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support reopening of schools

The Embassy of Portugal has donated 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support the phased-in reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVID-19 essentials donation and ICT devices come from the people of Portugal. We warmly accept th...

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats&#160;will be held&#160; on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on November 10.While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3,&...

Hindustan Zinc raises Rs 3,520 cr via NCDs

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,520 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDsThe issuer today...approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020