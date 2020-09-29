Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. India has tried and failed to land a spacecraft, as has Israel and Japan..

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:55 IST
United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed's announcement comes after the launch of a Mars probe earlier this year by the UAE, an oil-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula. Sheikh Mohammed said the rover would be named "Rashid," the same name of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation on the Earth to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the US, the Soviet Union and China. India has tried and failed to land a spacecraft, as has Israel and Japan..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

'Is it a sin to discuss politics?' asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reacted to the meeting held between him and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and asked whether is it a sin to discuss politics Is it a sin to discuss politics If two political leader...

Flipkart partners with Bajaj Allianz to cover online financial frauds

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company have come together to offer solutions for customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyber-attacks, cyber frauds or other...

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter.Sheikh ...

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 lands in India; first sale on Oct 1

After months of wait, Xiaomis most popular fitness band, the Mi Smart Band 5, has finally landed in India. The much-awaited fitness band features an AMOLED display, multiple workout modes, 247 heart rate and sleep monitoring functions and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020