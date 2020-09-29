Left Menu
Samsung Good Lock app updated with new features

Furthermore, the Keys Cafe app will soon let Galaxy users (One UI 2.1 or above) customize their keyboard settings as per their needs. The app will offer several options such as keyboard height and width resizing and key layout repositioning and a range of themes and dynamic effects to transform keyboard experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:24 IST
The Pentastic app lets Galaxy users customize the way their S Pen responds by providing different themes and sound options for features such as Air command and Hover pointer. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Good Lock app which provides a wide range of customizable features to let users personalize their Galaxy devices has been updated with several new features.

While the update introduces three new apps- Pentastic, Wonderland and Keys Cafe, it brings new features to two existing apps- Home Up and MultiStar. The Pentastic and Wonderland apps are available for use on Galaxy devices running One UI 2.1 or above and One UI 2 or above, respectively. On the other hand, the Keys Cafe and the updated Home Up apps will be available for use early next month.

The Pentastic app lets Galaxy users customize the way their S Pen responds by providing different themes and sound options for features such as Air command and Hover pointer. The application also allows for setting up a dedicated S Pen shortcut for getting instant access to the essential functionalities.

Another app that the update brings is Wonderland which supports easy and quick creation of 3D moving wallpapers. All you need to do is select a wallpaper and an image to transform and apply motion effects and particle effects to it.

Image Credit: Samsung

Furthermore, the Keys Cafe app will soon let Galaxy users (One UI 2.1 or above) customize their keyboard settings as per their needs. The app will offer several options such as keyboard height and width resizing and key layout repositioning and a range of themes and dynamic effects to transform keyboard experience.

The Home Up app will shortly receive an update that will provide more control over the sharing process. The update will introduce a Share Manager feature (One UI 2.5 or above) that will allow users to hide specific commands such as Share Nearby and Direct Share and also manage their Direct Share contacts by either electing favorites or hiding them.

Lastly, the new I ♡ Galaxy Tablet feature (One UI 2.5 or above) on the updated MultiStar app will allow users to enjoy all-new Wireless Keyboard Sharing. The app also supports more convenient orientation (portrait and landscape modes) shifting for pinned apps.

The Samsung Good Lock app is available for download on the Galaxy Store in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S.

