SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:36 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: David Warner c Pant b A Mishra 45 Jonny Bairstow c Nortje b Rabada 53 Manish Pandey c Rabada b A Mishra 3 Kane Williamson c Axar b Rabada 41 Abdul Samad not out 12 Abhishek Sharma not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs) 162 Fall of Wickets: 77-1, 92-2, 144-3, 160-4 Bowler: Ishant Sharma 3-0-26-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-21-2, Anrich Nortje 4-0-40-0, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-22-0, Amit Mishra 4-0-35-2, Axar Patel 2-0-14-0.
ALSO READ
IPL 13: Virat sets example by always leading from front, says De Villiers
L&T bags multiple orders across business segments in domestic market
INTERVIEW: the top diplomat shepherding the General Assembly through its 75th year
upGrad to Ride High on IPL 2020 to Reach out to Bharat to Boost Online Higher Education
Tata Altroz becomes official partner for upcoming T20 cricket, Dream11 IPL 2020