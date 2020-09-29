Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner c Pant b A Mishra 45 Jonny Bairstow c Nortje b Rabada 53 Manish Pandey c Rabada b A Mishra 3 Kane Williamson c Axar b Rabada 41 Abdul Samad not out 12 Abhishek Sharma not out 1 Extras: (lb-4, w-3) 7 Total: 162/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 77-1, 92-2, 144-3, 160-4 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-0-26-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-21-2, Anrich Nortje 4-0-40-0, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-22-0, Amit Mishra 4-0-35-2, Axar Patel 2-0-14-0.