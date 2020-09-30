Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook testing new tool to manage connected experiences across its apps

Later this year, the social networking giant will add Facebook Pay, a seamless and secure way to make payments on the Facebook-owned apps, to Account Center. Adding the payment options to the Account Center will allow users to enter payment information once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to make secure purchases and donations across Facebook and Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 10:04 IST
Facebook testing new tool to manage connected experiences across its apps

Facebook is testing a new tool called "Account Center" that will allow users to control connected experiences across its apps like sharing a story to Instagram and Facebook simultaneously or using the Facebook account to log into Instagram.

The new Account Center tool is visible under the settings section on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger and is optional, meaning users can easily turn any of these connected experiences off or on including Single Sign-On and cross-posting.

"Switching apps to post the same content or entering your credit card information dozens of times is a pain. We want to make that easier while giving you better controls to manage your experience," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook says users can have a different identity across all its apps, however, they can sync their name and profile photo (optional) which means if a user changes his/her Facebook profile picture it will update on Instagram as well.

Image Credit: Facebook

Later this year, the social networking giant will add Facebook Pay, a seamless and secure way to make payments on the Facebook-owned apps, to Account Center. Adding the payment options to the Account Center will allow users to enter payment information once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to make secure purchases and donations across Facebook and Instagram.

Furthermore, Facebook said that setting up and using the Accounts Center won't change data use across its apps, adding that it will continue to use the information to improve services, personalize experiences across accounts and show more relevant content, including ads.

"To ensure these new features work seamlessly, we'll continue to use information across our apps when you set up your Accounts Center. We'll also use your information to personalize experiences across accounts, like suggested friends and accounts to follow," the post added.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Customs seize 400-gm methaqualone

The Bengaluru Customs seized 400g methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug, concealed in a leather bag at the courier centre of Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday.As per the Customs department, it was allegedly consigned to a Niger...

Lebanese banker seeks cabinet with practical expertise amid crisis

Lebanons next government needs ministers with practical experience in finance and other areas to restore confidence in the collapsing economy, the head of the banking association said after the latest bid to form a cabinet fell apart last w...

UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alle...

Pepper India Resolution Appoints LeadSquared to Digitize their Debt Recovery Process

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir With multiple lenders and debt recovery agencies still following traditional means of collection and servicing, Pepper India Resolution part of Pepper Group, a well-established global credit provider wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020