Facebook testing new tool to manage connected experiences across its apps

Facebook is testing a new tool called "Account Center" that will allow users to control connected experiences across its apps like sharing a story to Instagram and Facebook simultaneously or using the Facebook account to log into Instagram.

The new Account Center tool is visible under the settings section on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger and is optional, meaning users can easily turn any of these connected experiences off or on including Single Sign-On and cross-posting.

"Switching apps to post the same content or entering your credit card information dozens of times is a pain. We want to make that easier while giving you better controls to manage your experience," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook says users can have a different identity across all its apps, however, they can sync their name and profile photo (optional) which means if a user changes his/her Facebook profile picture it will update on Instagram as well.

Image Credit: Facebook

Later this year, the social networking giant will add Facebook Pay, a seamless and secure way to make payments on the Facebook-owned apps, to Account Center. Adding the payment options to the Account Center will allow users to enter payment information once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to make secure purchases and donations across Facebook and Instagram.

Furthermore, Facebook said that setting up and using the Accounts Center won't change data use across its apps, adding that it will continue to use the information to improve services, personalize experiences across accounts and show more relevant content, including ads.

"To ensure these new features work seamlessly, we'll continue to use information across our apps when you set up your Accounts Center. We'll also use your information to personalize experiences across accounts, like suggested friends and accounts to follow," the post added.