Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

With the inclusion of Assamese, the Azure-based service now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Microsoft Translator can be accessed on Windows, iOS, Android, and the web.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:02 IST
Microsoft Translator, a cloud-based free translation and transcription service by Microsoft has added support for Assamese, the official language of Assam which is spoken by more than 14 million people in the North East.

Users can now translate speech into Assamese text or to translate Assamese text into another language with speech output. The service is available on the Microsoft Translator app, add-ins, Office 365, Bing Translator, and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator API for businesses and developers.

"Microsoft is currently the only cloud service provider to support Assamese translation. With its inclusion, Microsoft Translator will now allow over 90% of Indians to access information and work in their native/preferred languages, making computing language-agnostic and more inclusive in the country," Microsoft India said in a release on Wednesday.

"Breaking the language barrier is a key step in enabling the inclusion of more people and organizations to utilize technology to achieve more. As part of our mission to remove language barriers, particularly in India, we are happy to announce the release of translation for the Assamese to add to the set of 11 Indian languages already supported," said Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, AI & Search at Microsoft India.

