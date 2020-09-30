Verizon to open pre-orders for LG Wing on Oct 1: Price and offers

LG WING, LG's unique dual-screen phone with a rotating display will be available for pre-order in the U.S. starting October 1, wireless carrier Verizon announced on Tuesday.

Verizon will release the LG Wing on October 15 with support for 5G Ultra Wideband. The device costs USD999.99, but Verizon is offering a 24-month payment plan starting at USD41.66 a month.

Further, buyers can avail USD750 discount when adding a line on select Unlimited Plans and trading-in an eligible device, up to USD500 discount when existing Verizon customers trade-in eligible device on select Unlimited Plans, and up to a USD250 Verizon eGift Card when porting-in a number to Verizon.

LG Wing: Specs and features

The LG Wing's main screen is a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio which can rotate 90 degrees in the clockwise direction to reveal a 3.9 inch hidden secondary screen with an aspect ratio of 1.15:1.

Under the hood, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform with an integrated 5G Modem-RF system. The processor is coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics department, the triple camera setup on the phone includes a 64-megapixel main lens with OIS, a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide Gimbal Motion Camera with 120-degree FOV and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 117-degree FOV. For selfies, the phone offers a 32-megapixel pop-up camera and one of its rear cameras can be utilized simultaneously to enable dual recording in Swivel Mode.

The LG Wing is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery that supports wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G (optional); 4G LTE; Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.1; NFC and USB Type-C port.