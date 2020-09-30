Germany "moving in right direction" on Huawei cubs, U.S. official says

Germany's decision to restrict Chinese mobile equipment maker Huawei is the right approach, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, urging Berlin to support the NATO alliance by removing Chinese technology from European next-generation mobile networks.

Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic affairs, said he had met German officials and executives during his current tour of Europe.

"We are seeing things moving in the right direction in Germany ... There is really no future with Huawei," he told reporters during an online forum.