Huawei Marks 20 Years of Empowering Digital Transformation in India

Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider, marked 20 years of helping to build a better connected India. In recognition of this milestone, Huawei India launched its integrated campaign on Huawei "As Committed as Ever - With India, For India". The campaign underlines Huawei's long-term partnership to India's digital journey, supporting the government's Digital India and Skill India visions through close cooperations with telecom and industry partners, and developing local innovations to help foster a healthy and robust ICT ecosystem. The 20-year Campaign Commemorating the occasion is the new 20-year anniversary logo. Its colours inspired by India's national bird, the Peacock, while the flowing lines and swirl of myriad hues of the 'Zero-0' symbolize India's essence – Unity in diversity of cultures, ethinicity and people, a dynamic nation perpetually evolving and growing. The 'Samarkan' font used to write 'India' is inspired by the scripts of popular Indian languages Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali – a modern India that carries its traditional identity as it marches into the future.

Huawei also launched advertisements reiterating to be "As Committed As Ever" to India's digital journey. The commitment, supported by its three business groups, focuses on its vision of building a strong Digital India. The images in the creative pay homage to key cultural icons of India, celebrating the diverse culture of this ancient nation. Along with the advertisements Huawei India will also release a video narrating its two-decade dynamic journey in the country. 20 years of bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a better connected and intelligent India Since the start of its R&D Center in Bengaluru in 2000, Huawei's presence in India today is the largest overseas and most localized. In the last 20 years, Huawei has developed its three business groups (Carrier, Consumer and Enterprise) and become a strategic partner for India's digital transformation. Huawei Carrier Business Group has been a reliable partner as network infrastructure supplier for India's telecom service providers. It has supported India's network requirements, introducing many industry first innovations like Narrowband 4G LTE, India's first 5G microwave in 2018, pre-5G tech solutions such as Massive MIMO and CloudAIR and also conducted the first 5G network trial under a test set up.

For the Consumer Business Group, India is a priority market, where its flagship products from Huawei have been launched. The Enterprise business has become a key driver of the digital transformation of enterprises and SMEs in India, owing to a wide portfolio of vertical solutions for across industry sectors in the Indian market. Collaborating with the Indian ecosystem, Huawei has procured multiple high-end IT services, engineering services and products from various India companies. By enabling this collaboration, Huawei is engaged to integrate Indian ecosystem to the global value chain. As an ICT global player, this is one of Huawei's key contributions to enable a self-reliant India.

Huawei India R&D Center is a key design & development hub & delivery center of Huawei for the local and international markets. The India R&D center focuses on developing ICT software, end-to-end telecom solutions, consumer device software, industry standards and providing professional services for global operators. Huawei's India operations are further strengthened by its largest Global Service Center in Bengaluru and the OpenLab New Delhi. Image: As Committed as Ever - With India, For India