Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's AI spending to grow at 30.8% CAGR to USD 880.5mn in 2023: IDC

India's AI spending will grow from USD 300.7 million in 2019 to USD 880.5 million in 2023 at a CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of 30.8 per cent," as per IDC's Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide Forecast. Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst (Cloud and AI) at IDC in India, said COVID-19 is pushing the boundaries of organisations' AI lens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:17 IST
India's AI spending to grow at 30.8% CAGR to USD 880.5mn in 2023: IDC

India's AI (artificial intelligence) spending is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8 per cent to touch USD 880.5 million (around Rs 6,490.6 cr) in 2023, research firm IDC said on Wednesday. "Enterprises are relying on AI to maintain business continuity, transform how businesses operate and gain competitive advantage. India's AI spending will grow from USD 300.7 million in 2019 to USD 880.5 million in 2023 at a CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of 30.8 per cent," as per IDC's Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide Forecast.

Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst (Cloud and AI) at IDC in India, said COVID-19 is pushing the boundaries of organisations' AI lens. "Businesses are considering investments in intelligent solutions to tackle issues associated with business continuity, labor shortage, and workspace monitoring. Organisations are now realising that their business plans must be closely aligned with their AI strategies," Sharma added.

The report cited IDC's 2019 Cognitive AI Adoption Survey to state that almost 20 per cent of enterprises are still devising AI strategies to explore new businesses and ventures. Data trustworthiness and difficulty in selecting the right algorithm are some of the top challenges that hold organisations back from implementing AI technology.

"The variety of industry-specific tech solutions supported by emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Blockchain, etc. are getting powered by complex AI algorithms and are cloud-enabled to reach their max potential. “In India, BFSI and manufacturing verticals are the two biggest spenders of AI across different use cases making almost 37 per cent of the AI spending in 2019,” Ashutosh Bisht, Senior Research Manager for IDC's Customer Insights and Analysis group, said.

He added that with the fast adoption of cloud technologies in India, more than 60 per cent of AI applications will be migrated to the cloud by 2024..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Farewell, Fido: U.S. cities see boom in pet cemeteries

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Jim LaMars border collie, KC, died in 2012, he had her cremated and kept the remains with him in his California home.At the time, he had few other options in the area a...

Top European automakers linked to deforestation in Paraguay's Chaco - Earthsight

Environmental group Earthsight said on Wednesday it has linked some of Europes largest carmakers to the deforestation of the Chaco, a dry forest region of Paraguay home to jaguars and one of the last uncontacted indigenous groups in the wor...

FACTBOX-How strongly can Libya's oil rebound?

A blockade on Libyas oil facilities has been partially lifted, allowing a gradual reopening of some ports and fields, but obstacles and uncertainties complicate a full recovery. WHY WAS LIBYAS OIL BLOCKADEDThe blockade on most of Libyas oil...

Govt cuts natural gas price by 25 pc to $1.79

The government on Wednesday slashed the rate at which most of the natural gas produced in India is sold by a steep 25 per cent to USD 1.79Gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and Oil India from areas given to them on no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020