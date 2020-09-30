Nuvepro Raises INR Six Crores and Appoints Industry Experts as Advisors to Deepen its Cloud Labs Reach in the Ed-Tech Sector

and Milind Chalisgaonkar as advisors

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro said, "We had a great journey so far and really proud of the progress we made in solving a key issue of technical learning with our hands-on Cloud Labs. We are prime for the next level of growth and very excited to welcome AP and Milind to our advisory team. We had 3X growth already this year and plan to use the additional round of funding from 1crowd to accelerate our growth plans by investing more into Product Development, Sales and Marketing."Prateek Goyal, Partner, 1Crowd said, "We are delighted to partner with Nuvepro in addressing the compelling needs of the upskilling / reskilling market in India and overseas. Over the last couple of years, Nuvepro has built a robust technology platform which gives its customers efficiency & flexibility while providing high quality Cloud Labs experience. We are excited by the vision of the team, their continuous endeavors to reach new heights in this space and look forward to the growth ahead." Apratim Purakayastha said, "The rapid worldwide adoption of cloud technologies requires millions of trained professionals to have the practical skills to manage cloud deployments. Hands-on training is a must for proficiency. Nuvepro's unique solution provides such training that can be embedded into any curriculum or assessment systems. I am very excited to be part of the talented Nuvepro team."Milind Chalisgaonkar, said, "Nuvepro's Cloud Labs solve a key problem for learners - access to a readymade platform for practicing the IT skills taught in a course, using real-world context. The platform is flexible and scalable, making it ideal for training organizations, universities and corporate trainers. I'm confident that Nuvepro is going to be an important part of the technical learning ecosystem."Janakiraman.S, Chairman, Nuvepro said, "The role of technology in Education is going to be critical in the future and we are excited to have Apratim and Milind to guide it to newer heights. It is equally exciting that 1Crowd continues to trust our leadership and solution that is making Nuvepro a key partner in bringing more hands-on learning to the current education system."Nuvepro's co-founders Rajesh Vasudevan, Moyukh Goswami, and Umesh Bhatt expressed their excitement on the appointments and investments to take the organization and Cloud Labs to the next level

About NuveproNuvepro is a leading Cloud Labs provider for hands on technical training for users from enterprise, educational institutions and online training platforms. With over 250+ hands on labs, Nuvepro is used by over 100K learners in a month. The rich labs cover Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), Big Data, AI / ML, Cybersecurity which are the underlying technologies for Digital Transformation 4.0. Visit us at www.nuvepro.comAbout ApratimApratim Purakayastha