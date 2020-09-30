Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuvepro Raises INR Six Crores and Appoints Industry Experts as Advisors to Deepen its Cloud Labs Reach in the Ed-Tech Sector

I am very excited to be part of the talented Nuvepro team."Milind Chalisgaonkar, said, "Nuvepro's Cloud Labs solve a key problem for learners - access to a readymade platform for practicing the IT skills taught in a course, using real-world context.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:15 IST
Nuvepro Raises INR Six Crores and Appoints Industry Experts as Advisors to Deepen its Cloud Labs Reach in the Ed-Tech Sector

and Milind Chalisgaonkar as advisors

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro said, "We had a great journey so far and really proud of the progress we made in solving a key issue of technical learning with our hands-on Cloud Labs. We are prime for the next level of growth and very excited to welcome AP and Milind to our advisory team. We had 3X growth already this year and plan to use the additional round of funding from 1crowd to accelerate our growth plans by investing more into Product Development, Sales and Marketing."Prateek Goyal, Partner, 1Crowd said, "We are delighted to partner with Nuvepro in addressing the compelling needs of the upskilling / reskilling market in India and overseas. Over the last couple of years, Nuvepro has built a robust technology platform which gives its customers efficiency & flexibility while providing high quality Cloud Labs experience. We are excited by the vision of the team, their continuous endeavors to reach new heights in this space and look forward to the growth ahead." Apratim Purakayastha said, "The rapid worldwide adoption of cloud technologies requires millions of trained professionals to have the practical skills to manage cloud deployments. Hands-on training is a must for proficiency. Nuvepro's unique solution provides such training that can be embedded into any curriculum or assessment systems. I am very excited to be part of the talented Nuvepro team."Milind Chalisgaonkar, said, "Nuvepro's Cloud Labs solve a key problem for learners - access to a readymade platform for practicing the IT skills taught in a course, using real-world context. The platform is flexible and scalable, making it ideal for training organizations, universities and corporate trainers. I'm confident that Nuvepro is going to be an important part of the technical learning ecosystem."Janakiraman.S, Chairman, Nuvepro said, "The role of technology in Education is going to be critical in the future and we are excited to have Apratim and Milind to guide it to newer heights. It is equally exciting that 1Crowd continues to trust our leadership and solution that is making Nuvepro a key partner in bringing more hands-on learning to the current education system."Nuvepro's co-founders Rajesh Vasudevan, Moyukh Goswami, and Umesh Bhatt expressed their excitement on the appointments and investments to take the organization and Cloud Labs to the next level

About NuveproNuvepro is a leading Cloud Labs provider for hands on technical training for users from enterprise, educational institutions and online training platforms. With over 250+ hands on labs, Nuvepro is used by over 100K learners in a month. The rich labs cover Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP), Big Data, AI / ML, Cybersecurity which are the underlying technologies for Digital Transformation 4.0. Visit us at www.nuvepro.comAbout ApratimApratim Purakayastha

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Commercial vehicles maker Piaggio on Wednesday said it has partnered with scholarship platform Buddy4Study for launching a scholarship programme in higher studies for the children of the three-wheeler drivers in the country. Under this Shik...

FACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

The German government is planning tougher oversight of telecoms network vendors that, while stopping short of a ban on Huawei, will make it harder for the Chinese company to keep a foothold in Europes largest market. The United States is pr...

Soccer-Schalke appoint Baum as new head coach-German FA

Schalke 04 on Wednesday appointed Manuel Baum as their new head coach following the dismissal of David Wagner last week, the German Football Association DFB said. The Royal Blues are hoping Baum, who joins from the DFB where he was a youth ...

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.Speaker Om Birla and his elder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020