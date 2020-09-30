Left Menu
Shah compliments successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented DRDO for the successful test-firing of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and said the state-of-the-art weapon is a testimony of India's defence potential.

Updated: 30-09-2020 18:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented DRDO for the successful test-firing of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and said the state-of-the-art weapon is a testimony of India's defence potential. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with several indigenous features was successfully test-fired from a test range in Odisha and it has been termed as a major step towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' pledge.

"India is extremely proud of @DRDO_India for successfully testing the indigenously developed extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This state-of-the-art weapon is a testimony of India's defence potential and PM @NarendraModi ji's resolve towards an #AatmaNirbharBharat," Shah tweeted. The surface-to-surface cruise missile, featuring indigenous booster and airframe section along with other 'Made in India' sub-systems, blasted off from the launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) near Balasore in Odisha.

Describing the trial conducted at 10.30 am as "successful", Defence Research and Development (DRDO) officials said all parameters were met during the flight test of the missile, which has a strike range of more than 400 km..

