BrahMos missile launch showcases enhanced operational capabilities: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated scientists and engineers after India successfully test fired a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km. "Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated scientists and engineers after India successfully test fired a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km. "Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers. @DRDO_India @BrahMosMissile," he tweeted. The missile was fired from an integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha
The missile, featuring a number of indigenously developed sub-systems, was flight tested from a land based mobile launcher for a designated range at 10:30 am from the integrated test range in Balasore.
