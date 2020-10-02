iPhone 12 series to be priced between USD649 to USD1,399, suggests new leak

Apple is expected to launch the highly-anticipated iPhone 12 series on October 13. The new lineup is rumored to have four models including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While there have been several leaks in recent times regarding the specifications and pricing of the upcoming series. A new leak suggests that the iPhone 12 series will be priced starting at USD649 and prices for the top-end model will go up to USD1,399.

Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, the smallest model with a 5.4-inch display will have three storage variants- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB model priced at USD649, USD699 and USD799, respectively.

The iPhone 12 that is said to feature a 6.1-inch display will be priced starting USD749 for the 64GB base model while the 128GB and 256GB storage variants will be priced at USD799 and USD899, respectively.

The third model is the iPhone 12 Pro that is said to have a 6.1-inch display. It will be priced at USD999, USD1,099 and USD1,299 for the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models, respectively.

Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest ever iPhone and the most expensive model in the series is said to boast a 6.7-inch display and prices for the top-end model will start at USD1,099 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will carry a price tag of USD1,199 and USD,1,399, respectively.