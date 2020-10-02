Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOCUS-With the Feds circling, Google is starting to play nice with smaller rivals

Small rivals of Alphabet Inc's Google say signs are emerging of more benevolent behavior from the online advertising leader amid accusations by the U.S. government and states that the company uses its dominance to thwart competition. Among the dozens of software companies who rely on Google as an intermediary to ad buyers and sellers, six told Reuters that the company has become more collaborative on data privacy and other changes with them and industry groups, helping these entities instead of ignoring requests as they have done in the past.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:30 IST
FOCUS-With the Feds circling, Google is starting to play nice with smaller rivals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Small rivals of Alphabet Inc's Google say signs are emerging of more benevolent behavior from the online advertising leader amid accusations by the U.S. government and states that the company uses its dominance to thwart competition.

Among the dozens of software companies who rely on Google as an intermediary to ad buyers and sellers, six told Reuters that the company has become more collaborative on data privacy and other changes with them and industry groups, helping these entities instead of ignoring requests as they have done in the past. John Nardone, chief executive of Flashtalking - which works with advertisers to personalize messages - said Google recently agreed to open a pipeline to crucial data.

It was an undertaking "that previously I might not have imagined they'd be open to," said Nardone, who publicly criticized Google's rigidity last year. Two other companies also said Google this year enabled them to use its services in ways previously restricted, one involving using outside algorithms to analyze Google data and the other gaining sales opportunities Google had reserved for itself.

An executive at another ad software company said Google in the last year had not tried to poach any customers by offering discounted or early access to other products, tactics it had long aggressively pursued to lure lucrative accounts. Google also stopped using top executives to lure customers, the source added. "The fangs are down right now," the person said.

The softening stances come during year-long antitrust investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and states' attorney generals led by Texas. Federal prosecutors are expected to sue Google as soon as next week on the search and search advertising while their probe continues into ad software. The search lawsuit will likely kick off years of court hearings over whether Google uses its outsized market power unfairly.

Despite the increased responsiveness, sources said Google's small rivals continue to answer questions from investigators about the market shares of Google's ad tools and the practices it uses to promote their adoption. Those rivals eagerly await a possible resolution, including the break up of Google's ads business in an attempt to weaken its control. "They are both the dominant market operator while also a participant," one executive said. "It's hard to be a referee and player."

Google rejected the assertion that its approach to competitors has changed due to the investigations, saying it always has sought to collaborate. Texas' attorney general and the Justice Department declined to comment. The antitrust scrutiny across Big Tech has prompted several concessions this year to smaller companies' longstanding gripes. For instance, Apple Inc started allowing browsers besides Safari as the default on iPhones, and Google on Monday vowed to better support alternatives to its Play app store on phones using its Android system.

To be sure, other complaints about market power have not been addressed, and Google and other online powerhouses continue to defend their dominance as beneficial to customers and consumers. The state and federal investigations into Google followed complaints from advertising software companies and internet publishers that Google had cut them from prized data or selling opportunities. Google has said many of its actions have been needed to better safeguard users' information amid global scrutiny on online privacy.

Google is still pursuing additional protections, including preventing tracking of its Chrome browser users, that rivals fear will hurt their ability to personalize ads. But rather than pursuing a "my way or the highway" change, Google this time around has publicly consulted rivals and demonstrated through its comments that its proposals for changing Chrome are amendable, two ad software executives said.

"That's quite reassuring," said Colm Dolan, CEO of publisher software maker Publift and a former Google salesperson. Chetna Bindra, senior product manager at Google, said the company was "encouraged by the industry participation in the process and the positive feedback on a number of proposals."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to reopen federal government schools from Oct 12

Nigeria will allow federal government schools to reopen from October 12, while schools run by states and private owners may open on their own timetables, the education minister said on Friday. New COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, Africas most pop...

Putin says Trump's 'inherent vitality' will see him through COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump a swift recovery on Friday after the U.S. president tested positive for COVID-19. I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerou...

Pollard's terrific form early in tournament is great sign for us: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollards blazing form at the onset of the Indian Premier League is a great sign for the Mumbai Indians as it has been the case over the years, says bowling mentor Zaheer Khan. In his element in the last two games, Pollard smashed an ...

European leaders ask Commission to name areas of strategic EU weakness

European Union leaders asked their Brussels-based executive on Friday to name strategic areas where the bloc relies too much on countries such as China and the United States, and to propose ways to make amends. EU leaders said their industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020