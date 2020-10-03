Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOSDevdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:46 IST
Google has added a new feature to the Calendar app for Android and iOS that will let users create and view tasks. The Tasks feature was earlier limited to the web version of Calendar (calendar.google.com).
With this, users can now create, view, modify and delete tasks on their desktop as well as mobile Google Calendar apps. Further, tasks added to the calendar will automatically sync across desktop and mobile. The new feature is rolling out to all G Suite customers and all users with personal Google Accounts.
"You can now create and view tasks in Google Calendar on Android and iOS. Previously, you could only do this in Calendar on the web. Adding tasks to your calendar keeps to-do's visible and allocates time for you to accomplish them, helping you accomplish what's important," said the GSuite blog.
Gif Credit: Google
How to create tasks on Android and iOS?
To add new tasks to the Google Calendar app, follow these simple steps:
- Open the Google Calendar app
- In the bottom right corner, tap Add (+) > Task (below Reminder and above Event)
- Enter in a title, description and other details such as date and time
- Tap Save
- The task will appear in the Google Calendar app and when you mark it as complete, it will be crossed out in the app
