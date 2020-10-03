Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Google has added a new feature to the Calendar app for Android and iOS that will let users create and view tasks. The Tasks feature was earlier limited to the web version of Calendar (calendar.google.com).

With this, users can now create, view, modify and delete tasks on their desktop as well as mobile Google Calendar apps. Further, tasks added to the calendar will automatically sync across desktop and mobile. The new feature is rolling out to all G Suite customers and all users with personal Google Accounts.

"You can now create and view tasks in Google Calendar on Android and iOS. Previously, you could only do this in Calendar on the web. Adding tasks to your calendar keeps to-do's visible and allocates time for you to accomplish them, helping you accomplish what's important," said the GSuite blog.

Gif Credit: Google

How to create tasks on Android and iOS?

To add new tasks to the Google Calendar app, follow these simple steps: