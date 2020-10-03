Scoreboard: DC vs KKR

Scoreboard: DC vs KKRPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:44 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday
Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Gill b Nagarkoti 66 Shikhar Dhawan c Morgan b Chakravarthy 26 Shreyas Iyer not out 88 Rishabh Pant c Mavi b Russell 38 Marcus Stoinis c Chakravarthy b Russell 1 Shimron Hetmyer not out 7 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For 4 wkts in 20 overs) 228 Fall of Wickets: 1/56 2/129 3/201 4/221 Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-49-0, Shivam Mavi 3-0-40-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-49-1, Sunil Narine 2-0-26-0, Andre Russell 4-0-29-2, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3-0-35-1. More PTI PDS PDSPDS
ALSO READ
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in Indian Premier League.
IPL 13: Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad to register their first win in the tournament
Kolkata Knight Riders beat SRH by 7 wickets
IPL 13: Brad Hogg hails Prithvi Shaw for his 'simple game plan'
IPL 13: Planned on playing shots along the ground against CSK, says Prithvi Shaw