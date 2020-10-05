Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 10:21 IST
Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Google's Play billing system that charges developers 30 percent of the in-app purchases.

According to the payment policy, "All apps distributed on Google Play that are offering in-app purchases of digital goods need to use Google Play's billing system and pay a service fee from a percentage of the purchase. Any existing app that is currently using an alternative billing system will need to remove it to comply with this policy by September 30, 2021.

"Listening carefully to developer and user feedback is integral to how we continue to make Android better with each release and improve how the Play Store works. First and foremost, we want to reiterate that we are deeply committed to the success of the Indian ecosystem -- we do not succeed unless our partners succeed," Google wrote in a blog post.

In addition to extending the timeline for implementing the new Play Store billing system, Google has taken other immediate steps to address the concerns of the Indian developers' community. Google will set up listening sessions with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply and Policy Workshops to help clear any additional questions about the Play Store policies.

"We consider it extremely important to understand the concerns across the ecosystem, and these listening sessions over the next several weeks will help us find comprehensive solutions that work for everyone," Google said.

Further, clarifying its policy regarding the Google Play billing system, the search giant said that it is the company's global business model and policy and more than 97 percent of developers already comply with it.

"Our payments policy is not new -- it is our global business model and policy, and we have always required developers who distribute their apps on Play to use Google Play's billing system if they offer in-app purchases of digital goods. In fact, more than 97% of developers with apps on Google Play already comply with the policy."

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Googles Play billing syst...

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present. UNAMA outraged by killing of at least 13 civilians today in suicide attac...

New Zealand ruling party vows to ban efforts to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a persons sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected, in polls on Oct. 17. The globally disc...

Serie A: Napoli fail to turn up for Juventus clash due to coronavirus ruling

The Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus on Sunday local time was called off as the former failed to turn up to the venue due to coronavirus ruling. Napoli were blocked from coming to Turin by local health authorities as their two play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020