Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Google's Play billing system that charges developers 30 percent of the in-app purchases.

According to the payment policy, "All apps distributed on Google Play that are offering in-app purchases of digital goods need to use Google Play's billing system and pay a service fee from a percentage of the purchase. Any existing app that is currently using an alternative billing system will need to remove it to comply with this policy by September 30, 2021.

"Listening carefully to developer and user feedback is integral to how we continue to make Android better with each release and improve how the Play Store works. First and foremost, we want to reiterate that we are deeply committed to the success of the Indian ecosystem -- we do not succeed unless our partners succeed," Google wrote in a blog post.

In addition to extending the timeline for implementing the new Play Store billing system, Google has taken other immediate steps to address the concerns of the Indian developers' community. Google will set up listening sessions with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply and Policy Workshops to help clear any additional questions about the Play Store policies.

"We consider it extremely important to understand the concerns across the ecosystem, and these listening sessions over the next several weeks will help us find comprehensive solutions that work for everyone," Google said.

Further, clarifying its policy regarding the Google Play billing system, the search giant said that it is the company's global business model and policy and more than 97 percent of developers already comply with it.

"Our payments policy is not new -- it is our global business model and policy, and we have always required developers who distribute their apps on Play to use Google Play's billing system if they offer in-app purchases of digital goods. In fact, more than 97% of developers with apps on Google Play already comply with the policy."