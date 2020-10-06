Left Menu
Amazfit Bip U with 9-day battery life, 60+ sports modes listed on Amazon

Updated: 06-10-2020 20:52 IST
Huami's upcoming smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip U, has been listed on the Amazon India website, revealing its full specifications and features. However, the Amazon page does not mention the launch date and pricing details of the smartwatch, it displays a 'coming soon' message.

Taking about the specifications, the Amazfit Bip U has a 1.43-inch color TFT display with 302 x 302-pixels resolution and 50 watch faces to choose from. The watch features a 2.5D glass with anti-fingerprint coating and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The smartwatch is fuelled by a 225mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully charge. It boots RTOS and is compatible with devices running Android 5 or iOS 10 and above versions.

For health and wellness, the Amazfit Bip U is equipped with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor for real-time 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and PAI Health Assessment System that provides users a better understanding of their physical condition.

The watch supports sleep quality monitoring stress monitoring with breathing training, Menstrual cycle tracker with alerts and more than 60 sports modes including stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.

Further, the smartwatch can remotely control the smartphone's camera and music and shows message notifications. Other features include Find My Phone, weather forecasts, and alarm clock.

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a polycarbonate body while the strap is made from silicon rubber. It weighs 31 grams.

