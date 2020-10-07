Facebook adds Zoom, Netflix and several other features to Portal

Facebook has added several new features such as Zoom, new titles to the Story Time library, voice control in Photo Booth and support for video streaming services like Netflix to Portal.

In addition to Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and SLING TV, Portal TV has added support for Netflix. Netflix will be available in all countries where Portal is sold. Additionally, the company has launched a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix and it is available for purchase on portal.facebook.com and hit stores in the coming weeks.

To enhance remote collaboration, Facebook has added Zoom to Portal devices to let users host hands-free video calls with up to 25 people on the screen. Zoom is now available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold.

"Whether you're sharing a bedtime story with grandparents, catching up with friends, or collaborating with coworkers, Portal helps you feel more connected to the important people in your life — and this holiday season is the perfect time to create some new memories with Portal," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

As announced at the Facebook Connect event, the company is adding new titles in its Story Time library. These include- Thank You, Omu!, A Kids Book About Belonging, and Grandma's Purse. Further, Dr. Seuss classics - Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There's a Wocket in my Pocket! - are getting AR magic features. The new stories will roll out on Portal this fall.

Now, users can use their voice to control AR Effects in Photo Booth and with the "Hey Portal" command, they create and send fun themed cards with AR effects. In addition to English, the "Hey Portal" voice control is now available in Spanish (US) with more languages coming in the future.