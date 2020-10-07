Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook adds Zoom, Netflix and several other features to Portal

To enhance remote collaboration, Facebook has added Zoom to Portal devices to let users host hands-free video calls with up to 25 people on the screen. Zoom is now available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-10-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 08:44 IST
Facebook adds Zoom, Netflix and several other features to Portal
Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook has added several new features such as Zoom, new titles to the Story Time library, voice control in Photo Booth and support for video streaming services like Netflix to Portal.

In addition to Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and SLING TV, Portal TV has added support for Netflix. Netflix will be available in all countries where Portal is sold. Additionally, the company has launched a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix and it is available for purchase on portal.facebook.com and hit stores in the coming weeks.

To enhance remote collaboration, Facebook has added Zoom to Portal devices to let users host hands-free video calls with up to 25 people on the screen. Zoom is now available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold.

"Whether you're sharing a bedtime story with grandparents, catching up with friends, or collaborating with coworkers, Portal helps you feel more connected to the important people in your life — and this holiday season is the perfect time to create some new memories with Portal," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

As announced at the Facebook Connect event, the company is adding new titles in its Story Time library. These include- Thank You, Omu!, A Kids Book About Belonging, and Grandma's Purse. Further, Dr. Seuss classics - Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There's a Wocket in my Pocket! - are getting AR magic features. The new stories will roll out on Portal this fall.

Now, users can use their voice to control AR Effects in Photo Booth and with the "Hey Portal" command, they create and send fun themed cards with AR effects. In addition to English, the "Hey Portal" voice control is now available in Spanish (US) with more languages coming in the future.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

With spike of over 72 thousand cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 67,57,132

With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,07,883...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as Powell warns on recovery

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete, with a selloff in some of the biggest technology companies also weighing on sentiment. The d...

NBA-Lakers hit back to beat Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James overcame sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Coming off a win in their ...

Chargebee Secures $55M in Series F Funding to Capture the Global Shift to Subscriptions

Funding to enable product expansion to service high-growth businesses to launch, adapt, and scale subscription revenue operations globally. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chargebee, Inc., the subscription billing and revenue oper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020