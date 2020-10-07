Digital Hangover: One of the Leading Guides to Provide Affiliate Marketing Services in India

As per stats, the annual revenue of 30% of publishers gets generated via Affiliate Marketing. Affiliate marketing revolves around the concept of rewarding an affiliate for the traffic they transfer to the website due to their marketing efforts. Being one of the largest affiliate marketing networks of publishers in India, Digital Hangover helps to generate guaranteed and verified leads of potential clients. They provide comprehensive affiliate marketing services which cover everything right from developing to optimizing an affiliate marketing program.

They operate with a mission to grow the Indian affiliate marketing industry by maximizing revenue for publishers with exclusive and innovative campaigns. Their goal is to provide affiliate marketing services, which maximize ROI. Their services are highly customizable to suit the needs of every affiliate. Digital Hangover provides performance to advertisers and brands with compliance and quality assurance. Along with providing expertise, they also identify the high potential opportunities and then execute the campaigns to maximize performance. Their solutions produce measurable results within a particular time frame. They look out for parameters like reach, a network of publishers, ad networks and affiliates, optimized Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), Cost Per Click (CPC), Cost Per Visit (CPV), Cost Per Lead (CPL), and Cost Per Subscription (CPS). Their affiliate management team can establish a transparent understanding of the proposition and assist to beat the competitors. They possess the technical and strategic expertise necessary to permit to connect with multiple networks, verticals, and publishers best suited while generating sales.

About Digital Hangover Digital Hangover is a Digital Marketing firm offering its clients an integrated 360° marketing approach. They bring a unique perspective to how digital marketing can increase sales, which is truly the ultimate goal of nearly every business. The core strategy they implement is based on a proven system tested by the people in the launch at retail and B2B settings. They primarily focus on the objective of the client's growth. Digital Hangover is a one-stop solution for all the marketing pursuits and their results are driven by constant research and efforts. Their team of experts has the experience of working with leading affiliate marketers and has successfully managed affiliate marketing campaigns.