Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Docs now allows mentioning a user directly within document

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:00 IST
Google Docs now allows mentioning a user directly within document

Google Docs has added the ability to mention another user within the document itself which was earlier possible only within a comment. All you need to do is simply press "@" and it will trigger a dropdown menu where you can search for the user you want to mention.

When you mention (@xyz) someone in a document, a smart chip will show contact details when hovering over the user's name. It will show more information about them and suggested actions like adding that person to Contacts or reaching out via email, chat or video.

"When another user is mentioned, you can hover over their name for information about them and suggested actions like adding that person to Contacts or reaching out via email. This is the same information you see today when hovering over a user's name in other Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail or Calendar," Google wrote in a post.

Further, when you mention users in a Google Doc, they will not receive any notification and if a mentioned user does not have access to the doc, you'll receive a prompt with sharing suggestions including sharing the document at that time or decline and use the regular Docs sharing function when the time is right.

This new Google Docs feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and its gradual rollout has already begun, with full rollout to start on October 29, 2020.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IAF will evolve, ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests: RKS Bhadauria

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, 2020 Indian Air Force IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday assured the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard Indias sovereignty a...

Sports News Roundup: Kenin battles into French Open semi-finals; Hurricane could force Saints-Chargers out of New Orleans and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Kenin battles into French Open semi-finalsFourth seed Sofia Kenin claimed her maiden French Open semi-final spot as she fought to a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory against fellow American Danielle Co...

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020