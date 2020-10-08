Google Docs now allows mentioning a user directly within document

Google Docs has added the ability to mention another user within the document itself which was earlier possible only within a comment. All you need to do is simply press "@" and it will trigger a dropdown menu where you can search for the user you want to mention.

When you mention (@xyz) someone in a document, a smart chip will show contact details when hovering over the user's name. It will show more information about them and suggested actions like adding that person to Contacts or reaching out via email, chat or video.

"When another user is mentioned, you can hover over their name for information about them and suggested actions like adding that person to Contacts or reaching out via email. This is the same information you see today when hovering over a user's name in other Google Workspace apps, such as Gmail or Calendar," Google wrote in a post.

Further, when you mention users in a Google Doc, they will not receive any notification and if a mentioned user does not have access to the doc, you'll receive a prompt with sharing suggestions including sharing the document at that time or decline and use the regular Docs sharing function when the time is right.

This new Google Docs feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and its gradual rollout has already begun, with full rollout to start on October 29, 2020.