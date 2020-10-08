Paytm First Games returns on Google Play Store

Paytm First Games (PFG) has returned to Google Play Store nearly three weeks after it was de-listed from the Android app store. The app is now available for download with free fantasy sports featuring upcoming cricket matches of the Indian T20 League along with upcoming soccer tournaments.

"While Google does not allow us to promote our pro app on our own free app or Paytm app, we can promote it on Google and YouTube by paying hefty fees to Google. To put it simply, Play Store will ban the Paytm app or the Paytm First Games app if we promote our pro app. But it will freely allow YouTube to promote our free app, for a fee," the company said in a post.

Further, Paytm First Games clarified that while Google does not allow fantasy gaming, it is completely legal and allowed all over India, except in few states like Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The arbitrary (and self-serving) policies of Google and their arbitrary interpretation of these policies is a dangerous, and extra-judicial, enforcement of monopolistic powers, against the interest of developers and users," the company said.

To recall, Google pulled Paytm, India's largest online payments app and its subsidiary Paytm First Games from the Play Store on September 18, 2020, for violating gambling policies. Google said that it doesn't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.